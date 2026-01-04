Texans Secure No. 5 Seed, First Playoff Matchup Revealed

With their latest 32-30 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18, combined with a Jacksonville Jaguars victory over the Tennessee Titans, the Houston Texans have officially clinched the number five seed in the AFC playoff picture, and will play the winner of the AFC North in the Wild Card round; whoever wins between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers on SNF.

The Texans' final seeding result was dependent on a few outcomes unraveling in Week 18 of the regular season. But with Houston's win over the Colts, lifting to their 12th victory on the season, paired with the Jaguars' win to find their 13th win and claim the AFC South, that forces Jacksonville to a top three seed, and for Houston, the first Wild Card spot to play the 4-5 matchup.

Of course, it remains to be seen who finishes up winning the AFC North, and thus plays the Texans and their defense for the first round of the playoffs. But for now, it at least provides some added clarity to Houston's postseason fate.

Texans Cemented at 5 Seed in AFC

The Texans were on the ropes in the middle of this one against Indianapolis, even trailing in the third quarter with a chance of losing their league-best win streak in sight. Houston even decided to throw in their backups for a few notable players halfway through the game, including the sub of Davis Mills in for C.J. Stroud early in the second half.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) under center against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Yet, even without all of their firepower seeing the field in the second half, the Texans came alive down the stretch, edged out Indianapolis with a last-minute field goal from Kai'mi Fairbairn, and now end up as the top-seeded Wild Card because of it, also heading into the postseason with the NFL's longest current win streak at nine straight games.

Houston will be forced to go on the road for their first playoff game, and potentially more further down the line as their hopes of a third-straight AFC South title now come to an end. But regardless, they head into the postseason as one of the NFL's most feared matchups, and one of the hottest teams throughout the entire league–– making them a dark horse Super Bowl contender to watch across the next month.

Time will tell who that first Wild Card matchup ends up becoming, but the Texans know at the very least that the AFC North will be in their sights soon.

