Nico Collins Among Four Texans Selected to NFL Pro Bowl

The Houston Texans will have multiple names on the roster representing them in this year's NFL Pro Bowl Games.

Upon the release of this year's Pro Bowl rosters, four Texans stars have been selected to the AFC roster: wide receiver Nico Collins, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, defensive end Will Anderson, and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

The Texans' four entires are tied for the fourth-most in the AFC behind only the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, and Los Angeles Chargers, and tied for ninth-most in the entire NFL.

Houston also had three alternate selections behind their official ones, all residing within the secondary: cornerback Kamari Lassiter, safety Calen Bullock, and nickel Jalen Pitre.

Texans Land Four Selections to NFL Pro Bowl

The Texans' multiple entries is a bit of a credit to not only the impressive season Houston has put together, but the sheer talent that resides on both sides of the ball for this roster.

Among the Texans' four selections, three of them have already made the games once, with Al-Shaair being the only name onboard who's set to head to his first Pro Bowl since entering the league seven seasons ago.

Al-Shaair has had a strong season commanding the middle of Houston's defense, being one of five team captains on the roster, and getting his due shine after one of the best campaigns of his career; on pace to surpass 100 combined tackles for the third time since 2021, and his first with the Texans.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) celebrates with his teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Alongside Al-Shaair on the defense, Anderson Stingley also got their due credit in being one of the top players at their position for yet another season.

Anderson's already broken his single-season best in sacks at 12.5, while Stingley Jr. is allowing the lowest passer rating (55.9) when targeted among cornerbacks with at least 400 coverage snaps.

On the offensive end, Collins will also be in a second-straight Pro Bowl after surpassing his third-straight 1,000-yard season, and continuing to be the number one explosive target in Houston's offense, whether it was C.J. Stroud or backup Davis Mills leading the way over the course of the year.

Perhaps there could be a case for either defensive end Danielle Hunter or cornerback Kamari Lassiter to get some shine as well, with both putting together Pro Bowl-caliber seasons––but with four names on the list, it's a solid mark for a team that started this season off at a brutal 0-3 record to now an inspiring 10-5 with two games left on the calendar.

The Pro Bowl Games will take place on February 3rd in San Francisco, the weekend before the Super Bowl, where all of the Texans' stars will take the field alongside some of the best football talents in the world.

