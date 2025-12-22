Raiders' Pete Carroll Calls Texans Defense Best in NFL

Even while the Houston Texans' defense might not have been at their best against the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 16 victory, it didn't stop head coach Pete Carroll from handing some considerable praise to what he saw on the other side throughout the day from the sidelines.

During Carroll's postgame presser after the Texans' 23-20 win over the Raiders, he dove into what he saw from Houston's elite defense that led to some of their success in stopping his and Vegas' attack, ultimately calling them not just one of, but the best defensive unit in the entire NFL.

“This is the best defense in the NFL," Carroll admitted after facing the Texans.

"They’ve been doing it week in and week out. They've been on a roll. We went into it knowing that, considering how they're going to find our ways. I thought [offensive coordinator Greg Olsen] and the fellas, they came up with a great opportunity for our guys to play free."

Pete Carroll Buying the Hype on Texans Defense

It wasn't a perfect day for the Texans on either side of the ball, and for the defense, they wound up allowing just their third 20-plus-point outing on the other end this season. Especially when it came to stopping Ashton Jeanty in the backfield, their run defense presented a few more holes than what they typically do.

But the Texans' defense has a high standard, and even beyond those flaws, there are still multiple positive takeaways of note. Houston still got to Geno Smith for a sack three times throughout the day, got a defensive score thanks to Derek Stingley's first career pick-six, and of course, got a seventh win in a row to cap it all off.

Add those successes that led to a win against Carroll's squad to the elite product that the Texans have put on tape throughout the year against some really good offenses, and it's easy to see why Carroll might feel so highly about Houston's collective unit.

The Texans will have to step things up on that end for the next two weeks of the regular season and onwards in order to sustain the momentum that they've built up all season. But if they do, and the offense carries its own weight on the other side, Houston becomes a real threat to keep an eye on in the AFC.

