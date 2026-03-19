Reed Blankenship Reveals Why He Signed With Texans

The Houston Texans' biggest splash made on the defensive side of the ball so far this offseason has come from their addition of former Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship on a three-year deal, investing over $20 million to upgrade the back end of their already-elite secondary.

Blankenship, a former Eagles team captain and four-year veteran safety, now pairs on the other side of Pro Bowler Calen Bullock, nickel Jalen Pitre, and what could be the best cornerback duo in the NFL with Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter to stack up as about as well-rounded defensive back groups in the NFL.

For Blankenship, it's a move that can be tough when saying goodbye to the place he started his career in with Philadelphia, and even won a Super Bowl ring with them in 2025. But the decision came a bit easier when factoring in the desire he felt from DeMeco Ryans to join the Texans' top-tier defense.

“I got a call from DeMeco and hearing what he had to say, I could tell that he wanted me, and I could tell that he really liked me as a player,” Blankenship said during his introductory press conference, via KPRC2's Aaron Wilson

“Obviously, we haven’t met truly in person, but I feel like he knows what my character is and what my personality is. You could tell that he really wanted me and really liked me. After we hung up, I was with my wife and I’m like, ‘I really feel like Houston really wants me.’ That honestly felt like the first time in my whole NFL career that somebody really wanted me as a player and as a person."

DeMeco Ryans Was Big Part of Reed Blankenship's Texans Interest

Blankenship and the Texans came to an agreement on a $24 million deal through the 2028 season on the second day of free agency that now brings another stable veteran to this defense that ranked near the top of the league in most important metrics through 2026 as is.

With that supporting cast, and led by a culture like DeMeco Ryans has built, it sets up for a fun defense that nearly any top safety would be eager to play for.

“[DeMeco] was just being real, obviously just being your authentic self. He was just telling me about the building, about the place, what they’re building," Blankenship continued, via Wilson. "I was already bought in, honestly, and I really loved everything he had to say."

"I don’t need a lot of peer pressure, but it was really cool to hear what he had to say. Obviously, I feel like I landed in a great spot. It’s a different sort of edge to my career. I feel like I’m going to have a lot of fun down in Houston.”

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) celebrates after an interception in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The main goals that Blankenship wants to bring into H-Town appear notably similar to the presence he brought to the Eagles' defense: adding a calming leader and communicator in the back-end that doesn't "step on anybody's toes” but takes an already great defense to the next level.

“Watching Houston fly around at times, I’m like, ‘Dang, this defense is legit.," he said. "Fast forward, it’s crazy that a team like that wants me to come in and to perform at a high level. It speaks volumes. Coming into this defense, I feel like I can give everybody a sense of calmness. I want to be the communicator out there. I don’t want to step on anybody’s toes at all, but I want everybody just to play free."

“Play free, have fun and at the end of the day, just go and hit dudes. I’ve always been coached like an old school type coach. I’ve been born and raised to go run and hit dudes for a living. I know there’s a bunch of dogs in the secondary, linebackers, defensive line, everywhere. I’m super stoked for this. I’m just ready to build that relationship between all the levels.”

It's hard to imagine last year's Texans defense getting even better than it already was, but Blankenship's addition for the next 2026 and onwards manages to do just that.