The Kansas City Chiefs have been off to an up-and-down start through the first 13 weeks of the NFL season, heading into their upcoming matchup vs. the Houston Texans with a 6-6 record to their name, having struggled this year a bit more from what we've seen in their past few campaigns.

But regardless of what the Chiefs have presented across this season, the Texans and head coach DeMeco Ryans won't be taking their assignment for this weekend lightly whatsoever, and especially won't be overlooking the talent of Patrick Mahomes under center.

"Patrick is still Patrick. He's called Houdini," Ryans said of Mahomes ahead of facing the Chiefs. "He finds a way to make plays all over the field. That's why this team has always been a threat. That's why their games are always close, is because of Patrick and his capabilities of extending plays– not just to run the football, but the way he extends, plays, where he finds his guys down the field. It's unique."

"There's not many guys in the league that can do it how Patrick does it. That's why he's a special player."

DeMeco Ryans, Texans Not Taking Chiefs Lightly

The Chiefs also have an array of weapons with Travis Kelce and a collection of speedy wide receivers at their disposal to throw out alongside Mahomes as well––and with the added threat that Mahomes presents as a playmaker on the ground himself, that dual-threat ability adds another layer of necessary awareness that the Texans have to play with in Arrowhead this weekend.

"The guys [Mahomes] plays with, they know where he's looking. They know what to look for. So they’re connected, although it may seem like they're scramble plays, they're connected, coordinated," Ryans continued. So, you just have to be aware, and now, with that threat as well, he can run the football, gain third downs in those critical moments."

"It's going to be a challenge as always with four guys rushing. Got to do a great job of having an awareness, knowing where he is. And the guys in the back-end, you've got to cover him twice, like, because he can extend plays and go on and on and on. You have to be aware of the guys in your zone, your area. You’ve got to stay on him."

DeMeco Ryans Not Thinking About Chiefs Rivalry

For the Texans, it could also be a chance at a bit of redemption against Mahomes and this franchise following the events of their crushing divisional round loss in 2025 that stopped Houston short of an AFC Championship less than a calendar year ago––one where C.J. Stroud was sacked a grand total of eight times, and led to Kansas City's eventual appearance in the Super Bowl.

But for Ryans, he set the record straight before their primetime showdown against that same team: it's a new group, a newseason, and no rivalry in mind.

"No rivalry. No hard feelings. We lost the football game," Ryans said. "New season, we have a new team. It's about this team, this year. Like, how do we go out, how do we prepare this week to put ourselves in a position to go out and play the best we possibly can."

Time will tell if the Texans can get the best of Mahomes and the force that is Kansas City this weekend, but it's clear Ryan’s is fully prepared for a tough battle.

