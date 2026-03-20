The Houston Texans have done significant work to their roster in the first two weeks of this year's free agency to help round out this roster even better on both ends of the ball from what was rolled out last year.

But as many of the big-name signings and acquisitions have already gone down around the NFL and for the Texans individually, a good chunk of the league's action has stalled compared to where things stood at the start of the new league year.

It's certainly quieter, but that doesn't mean there aren't some quality veterans and other free agents left out on the market still for the taking; guys that Houston may decide to have some late interest in as a potential fit for the right price, thus helping round out their depth for the incoming season even further than what's already been done.

Taking that into account, here's a batch of three low-cost free agents who could make sense for the Texans to pursue in the coming weeks as the draft slowly gets closer at the end of next month.

1. Shelby Harris, DT

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Texans are due to have some turnover on the interior of their defensive line headed into next year without both Tim Settle and Mario Edwards on the roster. Both have already severed ties with Houston in the beginning parts of this offseason, and now marks a need for the front office to find some added depth next to Sheldon Rankins in their elite edge rushing duo.

Perhaps Houston could do that by replacing their two veterans with another experienced face on the defensive line, that being Shelby Harris, who at age 34 with the Cleveland Browns, proved he's still capable of being a key component of a strong defensive front.

If signed with Houston, he would almost certainly be on a short deal, and primarily factor in as a rotational piece next to Rankins and Tommy Togiai. At the right price, though, Harris could be worth taking a flyer on, who's been a part of some great defenses through 11 years in the pros, and would join perhaps his best yet in the Texans if there were a mutual fit.

2. Brian Robinson Jr., RB

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Brian Robinson Jr. (3) carries the ball against Atlanta Falcons defensive end Zach Harrison (left) and cornerback Mike Hughes (right) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Texans made a big investment to round out their running back room before free agency even started by acquiring David Montgomery in a trade with the Detroit Lions. But besides the newcomer and Woody Marks, investing in further depth for the backfield to help give this offense a facelift in 2026 might be worth a small acquisition via the open market.

Keep an eye on the former Alabama back, Brian Robinson Jr., one of the more talented runners remaining on the market who comes off a season with his lowest single-season total carries slotted behind Christian McCaffery, but still has fresh legs at age 26, and has been capable of shouldering notable backfield workloads in the past with the Washington Commanders.

Houston could very well wait until next month's draft to make another acquisition into the running back room, but there aren’t many better options available to sign right now than what Robinson can provide.

3. DeAndre Hopkins, WR

Oct 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Sure, DeAndre Hopkins might not flip this receiver room around as one of the league's best overnight. But adding the Texans legend back on for one final run could help cement Houston's depth in the room by adding one of the most accomplished wide receivers of this era to their roster of young, versatile talent, and offer fans some additional nostalgia as well.

Last year with the Baltimore Ravens wasn't his best year of production, and he certainly wouldn't be reaching his same prime numbers from what he was putting up last year in Houston. But as a third or fourth target in the room that can offer C.J. Stroud another set of steady hands, a team-friendly signing could add up.

Hopkins also made it clear earlier this week that he views his former city in Houston as "always home." With that in mind, maybe one final season isn't completely out of the realm of possibilities for the former All-Pro.