Texans Lose Offensive Coach to Dolphins

The Houston Texans have lost one of their assistant offensive coaches to the Miami Dolphins under new head coach Jeff Hafley.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins have hired Texans assistant offensive line coach Zach Yenser to be their next offensive line coach.

It's a promotion to join aboard the Dolphins' staff for Yenser, who's coming off his second season with the Texans after being hired as an offensive assistant in 2024.

Yenser will be joining the staff of former Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, who was just recently promoted to the Dolphins to be their next lead play-caller on the offensive end.

It's yet another change to the Texans staff after firing three coaches this week, headlined by letting go of tight ends coach Jake Moreland, along with two other assistant coaches.

Rather than voluntarily letting go of Yenser, though, the Texans coach will land an upgraded position in Miami, also having some familiarity with Slowik from his first year in Houston; the one season that the two coaches were paired together on the same staff.

The Texans' offensive line, which was led by coach Cole Popovich, saw some quality improvements from their previous year of production and lackluster pass protection for quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Houston's offensive front saw four starters change from last season outside of veteran Tytus Howard, leading to a decreased overall sack rate on Stroud, and had a quarter of games throughout the season in which their signal-caller wasn't taken down for a sack once.

That improved success clearly caught the attention of the Dolphins' decision-making collective, that's undergone significant change throughout this offseason already––having put together a completely different coaching group along with a shift in their front office under general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan.

Now, Yenser will be the latest name to join the fold with Miami, and hopefully provide better results on their offensive front from what they had seen a season ago, along with the Dolphins’ uninspiring offense entirely.

As for the Texans, they'll be forced to seek out a few more assistants along with a new tight ends coach with now remains a vacant position for the time being.

Perhaps there could be more coaching changes to come in Houston, particularly on the offensive end after the ups and downs faced throughout their 2025 season, but it remains to be seen how exactly those staff adjustments pan out over the coming days to weeks, if any.

