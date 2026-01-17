What Texans Offense Needs to Beat Patriots

The Houston Texans hang their hat on the defensive side of the ball, and that's why they are in the divisional round against the New England Patriots despite an 0-3 start.

However, the offense has to also do its part in order to move one step closer to a Super Bowl and make it to the first AFC championship game in franchise history. NFL.com writer Eric Edholm wrote about how Stroud needs to be better against the Patriots than he was against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild card round.

"C.J. Stroud was starting his fifth career postseason game Monday against the Steelers, which is why it was surprising he appeared spooked at times during a three-turnover performance. Stroud fumbled five times (losing two) and threw his first red-zone interception since 2023 in the win, thankfully bailed out by his team's dominant defense. Stroud also had some good moments in the game, but he'll need to have a far cleaner outing against a Patriots defense that mercilessly pressured Justin Herbert last week," Edholm wrote.

"What steadied Houston's offense against the Steelers was a strong game from running back Woody Marks, who ran for 112 yards and put the game away with his fourth-quarter touchdown," Edholm wrote.

"... If Marks can't get loose, the onus would shift back to Stroud to make plays. Staying patient against the Patriots, who don't allow a lot of big plays, might be the key, although they've shown more willingness to blitz and play more man coverage later in the season."

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud warms up before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Stroud Needs to Learn From Mistakes

Stroud has not looked the same as he did in his first season where he was the Offensive Rookie of the Year. That doesn't mean the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has been terrible, but he could certainly be better.

Stroud is fortunate enough to have a defense that can take over games. The only thing that could jeopardize that is if he were to turn the ball over. As long as Stroud doesn't make mistakes, the Texans should have a good chance to win the game. He'll need to lead a scoring drive or two, but if the Texans score 17 points, it'll be very hard for the Patriots to pull out a win.

Kickoff between the Texans and Patriots is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. CT inside Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Fans can watch the game on ABC or ESPN. The game can also be streamed on the ESPN app.

