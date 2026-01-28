Nick Caserio Braces for Potential Loss of Texans Assistant GM

While the Houston Texans might have fallen short of their ultimate organizational goal this season, their winning formula is proving to be one to follow.

Previously, assistant general manager James Liipfert has successfully served his apprenticeship under his boss Nick Caserio as part of the New England Patriots front office staff.

So, after getting his feet wet in Foxborough, Liipfert's subsequent diligent work in H-Town since 2021 has landed him a second interview for the vacant GM spot with the Atlanta Falcons.

#Texans assistant GM James Liipfert is slated to fly to Atlanta for a second, in-person interview for the #Falcons vacant GM job, sources say. That should be later in the week. He’s a finalist. pic.twitter.com/gJ0nLgiKIU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2026

On account of the nine years spent working his way up the scouting ladder in New England, it all served to make Liipfert a particularly good hire to carry on working with Caserio— such was the success Liipfert had as head of college scouting in Houston—that it saw the Georgia native land a promotion to become Caserio's right-hand man for this past season.

Texans Could Lose James Liipfert to Falcons

In an ideal world, Caserio clearly wouldn't like to lose a prodigious front office talent to another team, but he knows Liipfert is more than capable of running operations elsewhere.

“I have a lot of respect for James. I’ve known him a long time. Probably known him as long as anybody in this building. Hired him as a scouting assistant,” Caserio explained.

“Great person, great family. Works really hard. I rely on him for a lot. He’s earned his opportunity, so credit to him. Whatever the Falcons decide to do, but hopefully he’s here helping the Texans. He’s fortunate to have the opportunity and I’m sure he’ll do a good job with it. Happy for James and see how it goes.”

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Besides being a local boy, the neat fit in Atlanta is largely due to the recent hits Caserio and Liipfert have enjoyed during the NFL Draft, especially with this last college crop yielding new starters in left tackle Aireontae Ersery and running back Woody Marks.

Of course, for the Falcons, that aspect of his skill set will prove extremely attractive after parting ways with their previous GM, Terry Fontenot. Falcons team icon Matt Ryan has also taken over running football operations for owner Arthur Blank, and what he was looking for in his new front office boss may well point toward Liipfert getting the gig.

“We're looking for people that work well together,” Ryan said when he was introduced. “And that doesn't mean best friends. You've got to have a professional and really strong working relationship. And sometimes that comes with seeing things a little bit differently. But the best of the best find ways to get to common ground.”

“As we go through both of these searches, both the head coach and the GM, as we're going along that lane at the same time, that's what we're looking for. We're looking to find two people that we feel like are excellent in their role and what they're asked to do but also can provide a really strong working relationship together.”

Quite clearly, Ryan is way more interested in going down the road of bringing a younger assistant GM up through the ranks– rather than a more predictable retread who's flamed out elsewhere.

Proof of that being the approach comes from the fact that rising Chicago Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham is now the main roadblock standing in front of Liipfert for the Falcons job. Were Cunningham to beat Liipfert to the prized appointment with the Falcons, Caserio would waste no time tucking him back under his wing and quickly set him back to work.

Don't rule anything out just yet; after all, the NFL offseason is always littered with a plethora of pivotal sliding door moments.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!