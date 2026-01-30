Texans Expected to Retain Key Offensive Coach for 2026

It looks like the Houston Texans won't be losing one of their offensive coaches to the Philadelphia Eagles, as one thought after the announcement of Sean Mannion being hired as the Eagles' next offensive coordinator.

The Texans had one name in the mix as a finalist for that Eagles offensive coordinator job–– quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson–– who reportedly had two interviews with Philadelphia for a chance to be brought on as their next offensive play-caller.

#Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson is among the candidates who received second, in-person interviews for #Eagles offensive coordinator, sources say. He was in the building today. pic.twitter.com/BVdHKJSwYA — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 29, 2026

However, in due time, the Eagles would turn elsewhere for those offensive play-calling duties, going with the former Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach, Mannion; a former NFL signal caller himself that now has the tall task of leading Philadelphia's offense to better results than in 2025.

As for Johnson, that now leaves him expected to return to his previous role as the Texans' quarterbacks coach for the 2026 season, thus leaving a key component of Houston's offensive coaching staff intact for at least one more year, barring any unforeseen changes.

Eagles Pass on Texans' Jerrod Johnson as Next OC

So far into this offseason, the Texans have held off on making any major changes to their staff on either side of the football, outside of letting go of three coaching assistants— the biggest being tight ends coach Jake Moreland.

DeMeco Ryans is locked in for a fourth season at the helm. Both coordinators, Nick Caley and Matt Burke, aren't expected to leave their current positions before next season kicks off. Outside of Moreland, each of the Texans' positional assistants on both sides of the ball has stuck on as well.

Johnson, the Texans' quarterbacks coach of the past three seasons, and a top voice in the ear of C.J. Stroud since his arrival in Houston, has been a notable component of the offensive staff since being brought in alongside DeMeco Ryans in 2023.

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The success he's had while with the Texans has clearly been taken notice of elsewhere, as the Eagles would be the one team interviewing Johnson for their vacant offensive coordinator position, a gig he wound up falling just short of.

That means for Johnson, unless the Arizona Cardinals or Las Vegas Raiders were interested in promoting him amid their offensive coordinator vacancies once they hire their next head coaches, he'll be slated to remain on the Texans' staff for 2026.

Both possibilities may take some additional time to iron out, but on the surface, it's more than likely that Stroud will have that extended continuity for his quarterbacks coach going into a fourth year; a campaign that will be critical to perform in for his future success in Houston.

