Texans Hire Former Patriots Lineman to Coaching Staff

The Houston Texans will be reportedly bringing on a former member of the New England Patriots to assist their offensive staff.

According to league insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Texans are expected to hire former eight-year NFL offensive lineman James Ferentz to join their offensive staff, as he is expected to help with Houston's tight ends.

The Texans have been searching for a new voice in the tight ends room after firing their previous coach, Jake Moreland, along with two other assistants earlier this week, and now land on the former Patriots offensive lineman as a fresh face to join their staff.

Ferentz was previously an offensive assistant for the New York Giants after retiring from playing in the NFL in 2023, and quickly found his way up the coaching ranks in Houston to work under DeMeco Ryans, along with his former Patriots executive, general manager Nick Caserio.

Texans Hire James Ferentz to Offensive Staff

It's unclear whether Ferentz will join the Texans as their tight ends coach, or simply an offensive assistant, but Houston has two coaching vacancies on his side of the ball that he would have the qualifications for.

Ferentz was an eight-year veteran on the offensive line at center who spent his first two years with the Denver Broncos, then the final six seasons of his career with the Patriots. Throughout his career, he suited up for 61 career games, starting in 10 total appearances.

Ferentz was a part of the Broncos' 2015 championship roster en route to Super Bowl 50, as well as the Patriots' for Super Bowl LIII in 2019; ultimately adding some winning pedigree to Houston's staff, but also a young player from a coaching perspective (36 years old) who can grow alongside the Texans' other voices on the sidelines.

Jul 26, 2023; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots guard James Ferentz (65) makes his way to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Another factor that Ferentz will bring onto the Texans' staff is a bit of familiarity with not only Caserio, but also offensive coordinator Nick Caley and offensive line coach Cole Popovich, who were both alongside him on the Patriots' staff during his time in New England.

Now, he'll be the newest name to coach alongside him as the first reported staff addition to the Texans' sideline collective, which will seemingly be running it back with a largely similar setup to what they had next to DeMeco Ryans in 2025––albeit with a few minor tweaks to take into account.

