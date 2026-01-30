Texans' Tank Dell Breaks Silence on Road Back After Injury

The Houston Texans, throughout the 2025 season, were forced to embark on the year without their explosive slot wideout Tank Dell after a devastating leg injury, tearing his ACL, PCL, and MCL at the end of his 2024 campaign; something that's left him on the sidelines to recover and rehab for the past several months.

For any athlete forced out to due injury for an extended period of time, it can be a difficult, challenging stretch to endure and work back from. That certainly didn't change for the Texans wideout, who not only has to grind his way back to 100% after going down with the initial injury, but was without the chance to get into the action with his teammates for their entire 2025 campaign.

Such a process can provide some insightful learning experiences, which Dell spoke about in his latest media appearance following the end of the Texans' season, opening up about his road back to the field.

“What I’ve been through is something that taught me to be humble and just keep working,” Dell said in his first public comments about his recovery, via The Houston Chronicle. “But I’m back. I feel like I’m feeling good right now… Once the season comes, we’re gonna cook up.”

Tank Dell Feeling Confident for Return in 2026

Dell, who hasn't played an NFL game dating back to December of 2024, says he even tried to make a push to return to the Texans lineup rolling into the postseason. It's a idea that certainly would've been intriguing to watch unfold, but ultimately, would wind up as a dream that just couldn't come to fruition in time.

However, with a full offseason ahead without the pressure of any team work on the field taking place until June's OTAs and minicamps, it gives Dell not only the right amount of time ahead to get back to full speed, but the added confidence that he'll finally be ready to go for the start of next season.

“I’ve been playing football since I was 5, and that was the first year I’ve ever had to sit out from football,” Dell said. “That was hard... I wanted to be out there with the guys last year. But I’ve got time now and I’ll be ready.”

During his two years with the Texans, Dell has played in 25 total games to haul in 98 receptions, 1,376 yards, and ten touchdowns.

Dell has Houston's franchise record for most reception touchdowns in a rookie season (seven), and once able to return to C.J. Stroud's arsenal of wide receivers, will be an explosive addition to the passing attack alongside Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins on the outside.

There might've been an outside chance of seeing that fit come to form this past season. But now, with an extra few months for Dell to get right, he should be more than ready to re-join this receiver corps as a welcomed target in the slot, picking up where he left off with some already-established chemistry with his man under center in Stroud.

