Where Are Texans in NFL Power Rankings After C.J. Stroud's Injury?
The Houston Texans are disappointed after a tough 18-15 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 9 of the NFL season.
The loss puts the Texans at 3-5 and kills a lot of the momentum they acquired from beating the San Francisco 49ers the week prior. The defeat also gives the Texans a bit of a gut check in the latest league power rankings from NFL.com writer Eric Edholm.
After placing right in the middle at No. 16 last week, the Texans now sit at No. 18.
"Each loss makes the climb that much more difficult, and Sunday's setback to the Broncos came with an added tax," Edholm wrote.
"C.J. Stroud left the game with a concussion, and his status will be the current focus, with two straight division contests coming up next.came out ready to throw against the Broncos, but he had very little going in the second half against a good Denver defense. The Texans gained just 87 yards on 27 second-half plays, watching their tenuous eight-point lead dissolve over the final 20 minutes.
"They controlled the clock most of the game and held the Broncos in check but couldn't get key stops in the fourth quarter. Houston can still climb back to .500 with wins over the Jaguars and Titans, but we don't yet know if Stroud will be able to help."
Texans Take Step Back in NFL Power Rankings
The Texans still rank ahead of the Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans.
However, this is a setback for the Texans, especially with Stroud's future up in the air in concussion protocol. This couldn't have come at a worse time for the Texans, who arguably face a must-win game in Week 9 against a Jacksonville Jaguars squad that beat them earlier in the season.
"The Jags needed a record-breaking 68-yard field goal to get their first points of the game 30 minutes in, needed another long field goal near the end of regulation and relied on a failed two-point try in overtime by the Raiders to survive in Vegas," Edholm wrote.
"In the absence of Travis Hunter and Brenton Strange, the passing game had plenty of clunky moments, including a bad end-zone interception by Trevor Lawrence. He ran for two scores, including the eventual winner in overtime, and Travis Etienne was a steady force, especially late, but this was not a performance to rally the troops behind. Ending a two-game losing streak was most important; still, the Jaguars looked a bit hiccup-y after their Week 8 bye."
A win against the Jags could ease tensions for the Texans, but they are running out of time before the losses catch up.
