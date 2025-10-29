Texans Offer Hopeful Injury Update on WR Nico Collins
The Houston Texans are seemingly hopeful that their star wide receiver Nico Collins will be ready to go sooner rather than later to face against the Denver Broncos.
According to head coach DeMeco Ryans, Collins is still under the concussion protocol to start the week of practice, but the team expects him to be cleared soon.
"Nico is technically still under the concussion protocol," Ryans said after Texans' practice. "We're expecting him to clear in the next few days.
Collins suffered a concussion in the middle of the Texans' MNF matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7, which led to him finding his way to the sidelines for one week against the 49ers, but now looks to be trending positively.
DeMeco Ryans Expects Nico Collins to Clear Concussion Protocol Soon
Collins was a DNP during Wednesday's practice due to his current status in the concussion protocol. However, if he is able to see that shift in the right direction before kickoff this weekend, there's a good chance the Texans will get their star playmaker back just one week following his absence in the lineup.
Along with Collins, Ryans also spoke optimistically about Christian Kirk's potential return in Week 9, who was sidelined for his second-straight game vs. the 49ers due to a hamstring injury.
"If Nico and Kirk clear, we're hoping that looks great for us," Ryans continued. "We've got two of our top playmakers back out on the field. Any time we can get those guys out, they add an explosive element to our offense; playmaker element to our offense. Those guys have done it for a long time. So, we're excited to be able to get those guys back, and hope the week goes as good as it can go so we can get them back."
The Texans' offense, without two of their top contributors in Collins and Kirk last week, held up to be rather effective. C.J. Stroud logged over 300 passing yards with two touchdowns, got nine different pass-catchers involved, and of course, helped Houston to their third victory of the season against a solid 49ers defense.
But with Collins back in Stroud's arsenal, that's a huge help for this air attack, who's remained the Texans' leading receiver on the season by far when he's healthy.
During his initial six games of the season, Collins has logged 26 receptions for 339 yards and three touchdowns.
Collins' status over the coming days will certainly be worth watching, and if able to clear protocol, he'll be ready to go.
