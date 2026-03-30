Why Texans Won't Target WR in First Round of NFL Draft

The Houston Texans head into this year's draft with the chance to use a first-round pick for their own use for the first time since 2023 when they traded up to take Will Anderson Jr. at third overall alongside C.J. Stroud just one pick before.

With their 28th-overall pick in this year's first round, it's one of four selections the Texans have in the first 70 picks on the board for days one and two––offering a ton of flexibility to bring in a batch of new, young talent for next season and the future beyond.

Now, there's no telling if the Texans will decide to trade out of the first round like they did in last year's draft to move down with the New York Giants in their pursuit to acquire Jaxson Dart. However, if Houston does decide to stick and pick at 28, there's multiple directions Nick Caserio and Co. could go.

But of the several pathways that could be available, don't expect to see a wide receiver be the first pick off the board for the Texans.

Why WR Won't Be the Texans' First Round Pick

This year's wide receiver class is set to be one of the notable highlights of this incoming group of rookies altogether, as there's not only several candidates plugged in to be a first-round pick that could reach close to the NFL record of wideouts selected in round one, but also good depth that'll be secured in rounds two and three.

If the Texans really wanted to bolster their pass-catching room, perhaps one of their selections in the latter half of their four top 70 picks could be of use. Yet, even then, using a premium pick on another wide receiver would be a bit of a luxury pickup for Houston, all things considered.

Around pick 28 in particular, there's a slim chance names like Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr., Texas A&M's KC Concepcion, or Washington's Denzel Boston could be lingering around as late-round steals; all potentially tempting options in the event the Texans were strictly geared on taking the best player available.

But the Texans have a good chunk of young wide receiver talent in the building as it is. Just last year, they picked two up in the second day of the draft with Iowa State's Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, joining their existing core of now-fourth-year wideouts Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson.

Without any picks in this year's draft, that's already four solid pass-catchers on the roster at 26 years old or younger, and only so many can get snaps once the regular season rolls around.

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel (82) and wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

That's not to mention Nico Collins' presence in the room as a consistent 1,000-yard option as long as he's healthy. That gives the Texans more than enough talent, but also upside to work with if they wanted to keep the room as is headed into 2026.

The only change seen to the Texans' wide receiver room so far this offseason has been the departure of slot veteran Christian Kirk, who's already bound to see his snap share claimed by Tank Dell as he returns from his season-ending leg injury, leaving no need to replace him with a rookie selection.

Therefore, instead of cashing in on their first-round pick on yet another pass-catcher to add to C.J. Stroud's arsenal, expect Houston to prioritize reinforcing the front seven of their defense––particularly on their defensive line or at linebacker––or even more work on the offensive line than they've already done this offseason.