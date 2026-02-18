Why Texans Could Be Strong Suitor to Sign Mike Evans

Mike Evans, one of the most consistent NFL wide receivers of the past decade, is officially returning for a 13th season in the league heading into 2026––hitting free agency this offseason following year 12 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and will be a hot target for teams looking for a spark in their passing offense.

Heading into his age-33 season, Evans isn't at the absolute pinnacle of his production, but has shown the ability year after year to be a consistent and reliable big play target through the air. And coming off a season in which he was beaten up with a broken collarbone for over half the year, he's bound to enter 2026 hungry to bounce back in a big way.

Perhaps that bounce-back season could also come along with a change of scenery. The Buccaneers and Evans are expected to discuss their future in the coming weeks, determining whether the veteran might spend another year in Tampa or seek a fit elsewhere as he enters the twilight years of his career.

If the latter does indeed end up as Evans fate, several teams will inevitably pinned as potential suitors to go after the veteran wideout. But one team that may not be as highly discussed, yet presents a potentially strong fit on paper is the Houston Texans.

It's far from the most likely outcome on the table, but there's a real case to be made that the Texans could be a dark horse to watch in the hunt for Evans.

Why Mike Evans & the Texans Could Be a Mutual Fit

For Evans to really be pryed away from Tampa Bay, the only place he's known in his NFL career, it'd have to be a fit that truly makes sense for him, as well as the team signing him.

From the Texans' perspective, wide receiver isn't their most pressing need of the offseason. Nico Collins, combined with their emerging young weapons, might be just enough to propel this passing offense for next year. But upgrading C.J. Stroud's arsenal with another veteran pass-catcher definitely doesn't hurt their chances to improve on that side of the ball.

The Texans, offensively, might've been in the running as the most inconsistent unit in the NFL last year, leading to them finishing outside of the top 10 scoring offenses (13th) and 18th-best in total yards (4,713).

Adding one of the most consistent offensive wideouts of the past 10 years in Evans, though, certainly provides a welcomed boost in remaining balanced week-to-week.

Financially, the Texans would likely need to create some wiggle room for the cap space necessary for a splash at wide receiver, but it's not impossible to carve that out.

Shedding contracts for cap savings like Joe Mixon's $8 million and Mario Edwards' $4.1 million creates over $10 million in space. Combine that with a few more cap casualties and a couple of restructures to existing big deals on the books (e.g. Danielle Hunter, Nico Collins, Derek Stingley), Houston would have more than enough room to pounce on a short-term deal for Evans.

It'd also be hard not to imagine Evans isn't willing to sign to a destination like Houston either. Evans was born and raised in Galveston, TX, just around an hour away from NRG Stadium, went to college right up the road at Texas A&M, and in the final few years of his pro career, would be sure to welcome a homecoming where it all started close to home with the local team.

On the field, the Texans have got one of the best defensive supporting casts a wide receiver can ask for, a co-star wideout on the opposite side in Nico Collins, and a serviceable quarterback in C.J. Stroud that he can take pride in elevating after a couple of up-and-down years under center.

Again, the Texans have more needs to address this offseason than just upgrading their receiver room. And a talent like Evans is sure to have a good bit of interest on the open market outside of just a couple of teams. But regardless, in the sweepstakes for the six-time Pro Bowler, Houston may not be a destination that can be crossed out if he does indeed decide to depart from Tampa Bay.