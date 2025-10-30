Will Anderson Thinks Texans Can Be Even Better Defensively
The Houston Texans, through the first half of the 2025 NFL season, have remained atop the league as one of the best collective defensive units.
The Texans have ranked number one in scoring defense, number one in yards allowed per game, and number one EPA/play, ultimately emerging as a major piece of the three wins they've put on the board so far this season.
But in the eyes of star edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., he thinks the Texans have room to get even better.
"Yeah, most definitely," Anderson said on whether the Texans can improve defensively, "And I think it's the standard that we have for our defense, and the standard we have for our team. We talk about 'swarm,' and we talk about who we are; it's always much more that we could do to go out and execute and do better."
"I think as a defense, we watch our tape like, we're just a couple of plays away from having a shut out, a couple of times of being more disciplined to having a shut out... So, just keeping cleaning up the little things, and being refined on our discipline and our execution, and making sure that we're really an elite defense."
Will Anderson Jr. Says Texans' Defense Has Even More Room for Growth
Anderson has been a core leader of the Texans' defense both as a team captain, and with his standout production upfront as one of the best edge rushers through the first eight weeks of the season.
Through seven games of the season, Anderson has logged five sacks, 23 combined tackles, and even has a fumble recovery for a touchdown during Houston's Week 7 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
Anderson's on pace for a career-best year in sacks, and according to NFL Pro, Anderson's 20.8% pressure rate is the 2nd-highest among edge rushers with at least 75 pass rushes. The Texans' defense, as a whole, has allowed less than 150 points on the season, becoming the only team in NFL history to do so through seven games with under a .500 record
But even while doing his part, along with the defense remaining atop the league in terms of efficiency, Anderson's still not totally satisfied with where this group sits at rolling into the second half of the season. He's hungry for cleaner, more consistent football, and he's hungry for more than just the one shut out this defense has logged all season against the Tennessee Titans.
The Texans' next chance for a shut out comes against the Denver Broncos in Week 9. That's a task that's pretty unlikely to happen against a red-hot Bo Nix and Co., but don't expect Anderson Jr. or this defensive unit to lay off the intensity one bit.
