One NFL Exec on Texans' Nico Collins: The Perfect Receiver Blueprint

A ton of the Houston Texans' recent success has been rightfully attributed to how elite they've been on the defensive side of the ball.

Between their talent in the secondary and within the front seven, there are few teams that can truly go toe-to-toe with the Texans with a comparable defensive unit.

But there are multiple pieces of the Texans' offense that have been both consistent and highly effective for their success. No one exemplifies that quite as well as Nico Collins.

NFL coaches and other personnel members have taken notice of Collins' effectiveness, and as a result, have named him a pretty clear top 10 player at his position, per a recent poll from ESPN.

What NFL Execs Had to Say About Texans' Nico Collins

While Collins didn't exactly find his way into the top-five of ESPN's recent wide receiver rankings he did find his way into the No. 8 slot, right ahead of some other elite names at his position like New England Patriots' A.J. Brown and LA Rams' Davante Adams.

Some personnel members didn't have Collins ranked at all, while others had him as high as the third-best receiver in the NFL. Pretty wide ranging results.

But one NFL executive had an eye-catching comment to send the Texans' star's way: if you were to build a wide receiver from scratch, he would probably look a little bit like Nico Collins.

"Combination of size, strength and speed, route running, hands and ball skills," the league executive said of Collins. "Can make plays when contested and is physical after the catch."

And that evaluation, while pretty bullish on Collins, might not be too outrageous. Because he has the right physical build, well-rounded skillset, and the high-level production to exemplify just that.

The Voters Got It Right–– Collins Is That Special

Collins has all of the boxes checked in terms of size at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds. He pairs that with high-end athleticism that you'd want in your physical, downfield threat to go up and get a deep, contested catch, and has the technical ability in terms of the hands and explosiveness he possesses.

In terms of the numbers, you really can't knock Collins much either. He's been as consistent as they come.

Through the past three years that Collins has been partnered up with C.J. Stroud, he's had back-to-back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. He's even reached those marks throughout the past three seasons without playing a full 17-game slate.

Collins' most recent season resulted in him posting 71 catches, 1,117 yards and six touchdowns, all done in 15 games because of a concussion suffered in the middle of the season, and because of resting the final week of the regular season.

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So sure, maybe you can knock Collins just a bit for his availability. He's still yet to play a full 17-game sample size throughout his career, and even was forced out of the Texans' most recent playoff run due to a second concussion suffered in less than a six-month span. As the saying goes, availability tends to be the best ability one can have.

But when looking at strictly the traits that Collins possesses on the field, he's the type of deep ball threat and X-receiver that any quarterback would love to have in their offense.

He's both a floor raiser and someone who can elevate the ceiling of a passing offense, and looks primed to have a similarly dominant season in 2026 that he's been accustomed to throughout recent memory.

The Texans' offense will be faced with some big questions this year; some of which might make or break their chance of making a true run to the Super Bowl. But Collins, so long as he's healthy, definitely won't be one of those uncertain factors.

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