Jayden Higgins Closing In on Notable Texans Rookie Record
After a big Week 12 performance against the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans second-round wide receiver Jayden Higgins is nearing one big franchise rookie record, and has six games left to go in his first-year campaign to do it.
With his fourth touchdown catch of the year against the Bills in the Texans' 23-19 victory over the Bills on TNF, Higgins has now tied Houston's franchise record for the second-most reception touchdowns in a rookie season, matching Andre Johnson's total from the 2003 season.
Higgins caught his touchdown against the Bills in the final moments of the first half after a strong offensive drive led by Davis Mills, capped off with an eight-yard catch into the end zone that would give Houston the lead rolling into the half and give the momentum necessary for a primetime victory.
It's a touchdown total for Higgins that's really begun to come alive in the Texans' recent stretch of games, hauling in three of those scores in Houston's last five games, combined with his 172 yards and 18 catches.
Last week against the Bills, he saw a season-high nine targets with Mills at the helm in the midst of their third-straight victory.
Now, the climb continues for Higgins to have a chance at the top spot on the Texans' rookie reception touchdown leaderboard.
Jayden Higgins Nearing Texans' All-Time Rookie TD Record
As for the one name that sits ahead of he and Andre Johnson on Houston's all-time list? None other than current Texans wideout Tank Dell, who had an impressive seven touchdown catches that came his way during his 2023 season, now finding himself as the first-year receiver to beat moving forward.
Higgins could certainly be the one to do that, though. He'll have six tries on the horizon to catch three touchdowns that would at least tie Dell's mark, and just one more would crown him with the all-time rookie record.
With the Texans' offense catching fire as of late, don't count out Higgins from continuing to climb the ladder, with his next chance to keep adding coming next weekend against their division rival, the Indianapolis Colts.
