One Free Agent Signing That Could Still Transform the Texans' Offseason

The Houston Texans have wrapped up most of their work this offseason after they remained busy making several roster moves to either get this group better for the 2026 season, or extend their key pieces to have security moving into the future.

But while most of the dust has settled from that offseason action, it doesn't mean the Texans' work has to be totally finished just yet.

At this point in the summer, while the NFL does tend to slow down in terms of moves and transactions, still can have a few trades or signings that can surface leading into training camp.

The Texans could be one of those that decides to make one final touch to this roster in the weeks before arriving to camp in mid-July. And while there's several free agents that could be a worthwhile pickup, one sticks out as one that could be more impactful than several others.

That, of all the available names, could be veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen–– someone who can take this pass-catching group to the next level, and truly help stabilize this offense further than what's already been done this offseason.

The Case for the Texans to Sign Keenan Allen

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

At this point in the summer, several solid names at wide receiver are still ready and available to be signed that the Texans could be a strong suitor for.

Keenan Allen, though, might be one of the few up for grabs who's shown a sustained level of consistency through the past several years, and also doesn't appear to be dealing with any ongoing injury concerns.

Last season with the LA Chargers for what was his age-33 campaign, he still showed out to be a productive target for Justin Herbert, playing in all 17 regular-season games with 81 receptions for 777 yards and four touchdowns.

Pretty impressive for a pass-catcher to remain that steady in his 13th-year pro. And at age 34, he hasn't exactly shown signs that a steep decline is on the horizon as soon as this season.

He's an asset that several offenses could utilize. That includes the Texans, whose receiver group is decent, but not exactly ranked top of the food chain within the best in the league.

The Texans' WR Group Could Use One More Spark

When looking at their current wide receiver group for this coming year, there's a lot to like in terms of young talent: Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel are projected to make a nice second-year jump, and sixth-round rookie Lewis Bond has shown several positive strides in OTAs and minicamp.

But those weapons, while appealing, also have a lot of hopeful projection baked into their stock for 2026.

Houston could still utilize a receiver that's had sustained and proven numbers from the past several seasons to pair next to Nico Collins and Dalton Schultz, and that offers a lot more confidence in this passing offense as a whole.

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) and quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrate a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Texans saw in last year's playoffs how quickly this offense can be void of receiving talent when names like Collins and Schultz aren't on the field.

Both were banged up in Houston's divisional round loss to the New England Patriots, leading to this offense having no answers and falling short of their conference championship hopes despite a stout defensive outing. They can't afford to have those same lapses once again this year.

Adding a presence like Keenan Allen tends to iron out some of those flaws. He's a versatile target who can line up on the outside and in the slot, and can be a short-term option on a one-year deal that leaves little risk for the Texans if things don't work out as expected.

If he's brought aboard, a Texans receiver corps of Collins, Allen, Higgins, Noel, and even Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson tends to look a whole lot more dangerous. Houston has the money to make it happen with around $30 million in cap space, and has little incentive not to at least give a deep look into the idea.

Bottom Line

In the Texans' efforts to make their Super Bowl hopes come to life, every potential route to refine this roster to be as best as it possibly can be should be considered.

Keenan Allen, among a few other receivers on the market, feels like a surefire bet that could take this offense at least a few steps forward, and could be a worthwhile move for Allen himself to make a push for a ring in the back-nine of his career.

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