Texans WR Jayden Higgins: Ranks No. 15, And Remains Vital for the Offense

We're continuiung with our ranking for the top 25 Houston Texans for the 2026 season, counting down who on the roster is the most vital for this group's success for the year ahead.

And so far into these rankings, we've only included one skill player between the No. 25 and No. 16 spots: that was Woody Marks back at No. 19.

But as we now approach the top 15 spots, we've dabbled back into that skill position group with the first of two wide receivers to join the club: that's second-year pass-catcher Jayden Higgins, who slots in at No. 15.

Why Jayden Higgins Is So Important

Throughout the Texans' busy offseason of getting this roster to the point they are now, the one position group that they didn't attack much as expected was their wide receiver room––which tells you how confident Houston is that their pass-catching room can make the proper improvements heading into 2026 to level up from the state they were at last season.

A large part of that confidence stems from how the Texans feel about Jayden Higgins, who is primed to take the reins as the team's second name on the depth chart at the position behind Nico Collins, and should see a similar, and even greater workload, from what he saw during the second half of his rookie season.

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Higgins became someone who was due for an easy five targets a game, can use his size and speed to be a dominant downfield threat, and someone who can be a good presence in the red zone. The further refined he can get with his separation, the more looks he'll get from C.J. Stroud as a result.

For the Texans' offense to take a step forward from where they ended last year, the responsibility lies heavily on a few players' shoulders to make that happen. In the receiver room in particular, though, no one has more pressure than Higgins does to take a leap.

Higgins' Strengths and Weaknesses

Strengths

- Has elite size as an outside receiver

- Smooth and effective route-runner

- High-level threat downfield and in the red zone

Weaknesses

- Hasn't truly developed his route tree

- Not a huge run-after-catch threat

- Separation ability could be improved

What Happens if Higgins Gets Hurt?

The idea of losing Higgins for any stretch of time due to injury isn't a fun one because of how much he could define the Texans' passing offense's success. Being without his downfield playmaking and presence opposite of Nico Collins does hurt Houston's overall ceiling to improve in their air attack.

However, what's good about the Texans' wide receiver room––even without Higgins––is the strong depth they have beneath their top two guys. Between Jaylin Noel, Xavier Hutchinson, and of course, Tank Dell as he returns from injury, they might be able to keep Houston's passing game afloat in the event that Higgins isn't part of the pack.

So without Higgins, the Texans don't have to panic. They have some contingency plans to lean on at the position. But at the same time, his place on this offense is still vital for Houston to become a truly balanced roster on both sides of the ball like they aspire to be.

Why We Ranked Higgins Here

Maybe it's a bit bullish to put Higgins at No. 15 above some more experienced names with proven success on the roster. And if Higgins doesn't take a year-two jump as many anticipate, slotting him into the top 15 players on the roster could end up aging poorly.

But it's the combination of how Higgins ended his most recent season with the role he's primed to have this season that gives enough confidence to place him into the top 15.

In terms of impact, he's going to have a notable presence in terms of target share and will get a good dose of scoring opportunities. He also has among the most pressure on that side of the ball to improve further than his rookie season and help lift this offense to the next level.

If he can capitalize, then Higgins can shoot even further up these rankings in a year’s time. He has all of the physical tools to be a dynamic complement to Nico Collins on the outside, and make for a great one-two punch in C.J. Stroud's arsenal for years to come. He'll have the perfect runway to establish that presence this season.

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