One Texans Player Made Last-Minute Case for a Roster Spot vs. Panthers

The Houston Texans are just hours away from 53-man roster cutdowns taking place later this weekend.

But before the Texans were tasked with the clock with making some big roster decisions heading into the regular season, they wrapped up their final preseason outing against the Carolina Panthers, a game that would end up as a 13-16 loss for Houston, and leave this group 0-3 for their three-game preseason slate.

And it was in that preseason performance for the Texans where, even in the midst of a loss, one recently-signed player stood out in a big way on the defensive side of the ball: safety and special teams ace George Odum.

Why George Odum Helped His Roster Chances vs. Panthers

The Texans didn't play any of their starters for this final preseason showing, thus allowing the guys who might be backups and fringe roster players to show out in an in-game setting with way more snaps.

And it was Odum, the ninth-year NFL safety who's played over 100 games in his career, who stepped up to have a big day when the opportunity was presented to him, and several Texans defensive backs were sitting out.

Odum had 11 total tackles on the night, seven of them solo, recorded a pass deflection, and even had an interception on Panthers quarterback Kyle Trask midway through the first half.

Not only did Odum showcase the right type of production in his Texans' debut, but he had the right type of energy and effort that head coach DeMeco Ryans was looking for out of his players––so much so that he made sure to highlight the veteran safety after Friday's contest.

"What I'm extremely proud of is the effort," Ryans said of George Odum's performance. "A lot of guys are flying around, making plays. George was one guy. Man, he had elite energy the entire game."

"Like, he was talking the entire game, he made the play on the interception, made some good tackles. So, you know, a lot of guys can help themselves from the work that they put out there tonight."

Those are the right comments you'd like to hear from any head coach only a couple of days away from roster cutdowns.

And while sure, one preseason game against primarily backups won't lock Odum into a 53-man spot, it does raise the question of whether or not he's someone the Texans should keep an eye on as a dark horse bet to keep on past Sunday night.

The Texans' safety unit is deep and talented, with guys like Reed Blankenship, Calen Bullock, Jalen Pitre, and Kamari Ramsey all due to make the roster and find significant roles throughout next season.

So for Odum, this position group is far from the easiest to crack into. Once M.J. Stewart is healthy from his ongoing quad recovery, the difficulty to find a roster spot only increases, and likely slots Odum in as someone bound to get a vast majority of any reps on special teams.

Aug 28, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Anthony Tyus III (34) runs with the ball during the first half against Houston Texans safety George Odum (36) at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But just maybe, Odum showed enough upside and has the experience and proven production as a special teamer that incentivizes the Texans to keep him on the roster for a little longer than just one week, and show that his effort in the last week of the preseason really was noticed.

The Texans will submit their roster decisions officially by the league deadline at 6 p.m. CT on August 30th, where Odum's future in Houston will then become a whole lot clearer.

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