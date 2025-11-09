Texans DB Carted Off With Leg Injury vs. Jaguars
Houston Texans safety M.J. Stewart went down with a significant injury during the second quarter of Week 10's game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Stewart, one of the Texans' starting safeties throughout the first half of this season, left the game on a cart with his leg in an air cast. He gave the crowd a thumbs-up upon leaving the field.
Stewart has been a premier part of the Texans' secondary since releasing veteran C.J. Gardner-Johnson earlier in the season. Through the eight games he's been active this year, he's logged 25 tackles and two passes defended, next to Calen Bullock in the back-end of Houston's league-best defense.
Now, though, he could be facing a critical injury, and a chunk of time to be missed, depending on what the results are of the severity.
Texans Lose DB M.J. Stewart With Leg Injury
It's another tough loss to be suffered by a Texans team that's been beaten up by injuries, especially heading into this week for their division matchup vs. Jacksonville.
Houston entered the game being down their starting quarterback, C.J. Stroud, two starters on the offensive line, Ed Ingram and Tytus Howard, and another starter in their secondary, with Jalen Pitre missing out on the action as well.
Now with Stewart out, it leaves the Texans to elevate Myles Bryant to a starting safety role for the rest of the way in Jacksonville, who was brought to the active roster with his third practice squad elevation on the season earlier in the week.
What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!
The injury effectively keeps the blows coming in a game that the Texans have been outplayed in all three phases of the ball, being outscored in both the first and second quarters, heading into the half down by two scores.
We'll see how this number-one scoring defense adapts throughout a day that's been less-than-ideal for Houston altogether.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!