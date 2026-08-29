What DeMeco Ryans Said About Texans' Upcoming Roster Cuts

The Houston Texans have officially wrapped up game three of three from their preseason slate, coming up short against the Carolina Panthers for a 13-16 loss.

But now, with preseason officially over and the regular season one step closer, the Texans and the rest of the NFL will be tasked with slimming their 90-man roster down to 53 names in a little less than 48 hours.

On one hand, the Texans' roster is able to get even closer to completion ahead of Week 1's matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills after a long offseason's wait.

But on the other, for someone in the shoes of Texans' head coach DeMeco Ryans, this part of the preseason process is never easy to traverse through.

What DeMeco Ryans Had to Say About Texans' Roster Cuts

The Texans head coach spoke after the Texans' final preseason loss against the Panthers, along with what's ahead as it relates to the team's roster decisions and upcoming cuts.

And Ryans knows that the decisions up ahead are going to be tough. But that difficulty in narrowing this group down to just 53 players is a good problem for any head coach and surrounding staff to have.

"Every year it's tough to make the team, as it should be, right?" Ryans said of the Texans' roster cuts. "Our younger guys are getting better, they're improving. It's a hard team to make, and that's how you want it to be."

"So we have some tough decisions to make for myself and Nick [Caserio], but we'll go through that process and make the best decisions that we can make for the Houston Texans.

Aug 28, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans looks on from the sideline during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From a roster standpoint, the Texans might just be in their best position yet since DeMeco Ryans was first hired as head coach. This group is talented, deep, hosts one of the best defenses in the NFL, and has a much more well-rounded offense. So that makes roster cuts a challenging endeavor for a head coach as is.

But from a personal standpoint, Ryans knows as a fourth-year head coach––and a former player–– how those talks with any player goes, and the devastating nature behind those conversations have. And moments like that never get simpler either.

"I wish I could say the news gets easier, the years I've been a head coach, but it's never easy," Ryans said. "Every time, we have to sit there and talk to a guy, and give him the devastating news that he's not making a team. It's hard to give that news, and I know it's hard to receive that news as well. So there is no pretty way of doing it."

"For us, and how Nick [Caserio] and I have handled it, we're always honest, truthful, upfront with those guys. And give them the reasons behind why and things that they can improve upon to help them truly be a better player. So the next time around, they can make it."

While a tough day in the league for all 32 teams in the league, roster decisions ahead of the season's kickoff are simply a part of the business. In the hours ahead, over 30 players on Houston's current crew, many of whom just laced up for snaps against Carolina, won't be on the field for Week 1.

The deadline for all NFL roster decisions lands on Sunday, August 30th at 5 p.m. CT. That's when, for the Texans, what this team will inevitably look like in two weeks’ time will become a little clearer.

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