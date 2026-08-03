Biggest Takeaways From Texans' First Padded Training Camp Practice

The Houston Texans have wrapped up their fifth day of training camp practice, which happened to be their first of this year's camp where players were finally able to take in a contact, fully-padded practice after a few days playing in t-shirts and shorts.

And in the process of a Texans practice that had some extra intensity and physicality baked in, there were a handful of noteworthy takeaways to gather from the action.

Let's break down four of the biggest takeaways from the Texans' training camp practice that took place on Monday morning:

Defense Has a Day, And That's to Be Expected

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans talks with offensive coordinator Nick Caley during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On day one of the Texans' padded training camp practices, it was a day that the defense won overall. The offense did have its moments, but between the lack of explosive plays, a few sacks taken by C.J. Stroud, and an interception on the second series of the day, it was the defense who got the edge.

And while you'd like the offense to take advantage of these contacts, padded practices, seeing them off to a slower start than the defense shouldn't sound any alarms.

Not only is this defense one to wreck havoc as is, but once the pads come on and the physicality ramps up, it's natural for that side of the ball to catch on quicker than the offense, while the scoring unit ramps up later on.

So being this early into the camp process, it's not quite time to sound any alarms for this offense just yet. The offensive line will gain more chemistry with every passing practice, that'll help out the run game, and Stroud will be more comfortable because of it.

Tempers Flare a Couple of Times

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans center Keylan Rutledge (66) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not the first time the Texans have had a training camp practice get a little extra physical, but Monday had a couple of moments where things did get a little heated between both sides.

For one, rookie offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge got into another spat with the defensive side of the ball–– which by my count–– is the third time he's done so in five practices. This time it was involving defensive end Danielle Hunter.

Have to give credit where credit is due, Keylan Rutledge keeps mixing it up with defensive lineman.



Just got in a mini tussle with Danielle Hunter after a successful run play by RB Woody Marks.



He’s adding an extra juice of aggression to the unit. — DJ Bien-Aime | NASM CPT (@Djbienaime) August 3, 2026

But another, and bigger, flare-up happened later on in the day where rookie linebacker Wade Woodaz slammed running back Jawhar Jordan to the ground, leading to a bit of a dust-up between the offensive and defense.

Maybe this Texans rookie class is just wired with a ton of aggression that's now beginning to show throughout camp. And sometimes, that extra edge and added intensity can be welcomed.

For head coach DeMeco Ryans, though, he made sure to note that type of fighting was something he doesn't want to see and wants his players to be "smarter" about how they prepare in camp.

"A little scuffle broke out. Don't want to see that," Ryans said after practice. "We want to be smart in how we prepare, how we train. So, we've got to be smarter there."

"But overall, I liked the way the guys pushed through today. The first day of pads was a successful day in my mind... We've just got to be smart about how we train."

Calen Bullock Ball-Hawking... What's New?

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The one player who came up with an interception on Monday? It's exactly who you'd expect to do so in this Texans secondary: Calen Bullock, as he's already begun to put his ball skills on full display, just as he has through the past two years of his career.

Bullock found the ball over the middle as the Texans' protection for Stroud became a little shaky, capping off what would be just a four-play drive from Houston's offense.

Calen Bullock reads CJ Stroud like a book and pick 6’d him. BALLHAWK!! pic.twitter.com/w6njWeZ8Xt — Harley Dugan (@TheLead_HOU) August 3, 2026

On one hand, seeing Bullock already making plays entering his third year in Houston is a good sign for what's to come heading into the season.

On another note, you'd love to see Stroud and the Texans' offensive line handle such a situation better to prevent those same types of errors once Week 1 kicks off in a little more than a month.

Jared Wayne Proving to Be Noteworthy Standout

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jared Wayne (89) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One wide receiver who showed up on Monday as a name you might not first expect to do so is second-year wideout Jared Wayne, who's now hauled in a touchdown in back-to-back practices.

This time, it was in a 7-on-7 red zone drill where Stroud rolled out to the right side to find Wayne in the back of the end zone.

For a room that's mostly seen conversations centering around names higher on the depth chart than Wayne, he's putting together a string of nice plays at the right time.

It could be tougher for Wayne to create some traction of making the 53-man roster once Tank Dell and Jaylin Noel get healthy and see more opportunities come their way. But at the very least, Wayne is making a compelling case to be one of the first names selected to the practice squad. That's a big win for a player in his shoes.

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