When Does Texans Training Camp Start? Everything Fans Need to Know

Training camp is right on the horizon for the Houston Texans.

The last time the Texans were on the field for an organized practice was all the way back at the beginning of June for OTAs and minicamp.

Now, players and coaches will get back in the building, will be able to take part in physical, padded practices, and really start to get the gears turning before their highly anticipated 2026 regular season.

Let's break down all of what fans need to know as the Texans’ training camp starts later this week.

When Texans' Training Camp Starts

Both Texans rookies and veterans will have reported to training camp on Tuesday, July 28th, with practices beginning the next day on Wednesday, July 29th.

As for practices that'll be available to attend for fans, here's a list of those dates:

Saturday, August 1st ( Back Together Saturday )

Monday, August 3rd

Tuesday, August 4th

Wednesday, August 5th

Friday, August 7th

Saturday, August 8th

Monday, August 10th

Tuesday, August 18th (Joint Practice with LV)

Each practice will start at 9 a.m. CT, with the lone exception being the Texans' session on Saturday, August 8th, which will start at 6 p.m. CT. Parking lots will open two hours before each scheduled practice, with gates opening one hour before. Practices will last between one and a half to two hours.

Jun 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) participates during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As noted, a couple of those practices––the first and the last open sessions of camp––will be a bit more interesting to keep tabs on. August 1st will be the Texans' Back Together Saturday, while their final session will be a joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Where Texans' Training Camp Is Held

Every Texans training camp practice will be held at the Houston Methodist Training Center, marking the 19th season in which the team will be working within that facility.

For two years in both 2017 and 2018, the Texans were working at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Houston also returned to The Greenbrier for a period in 2025, acting as a bit of a team-bonding location, while also getting away from the Texas heat in the middle of August.

The Texans also spent four years in the Houston Texans Training Facility upon the establishment of the franchise from 2002 to 2005.

Keep in mind that Houston will also be taking the road for a second joint practice against the Carolina Panthers ahead of their third and final preseason game, which will be held at the Carolina Panthers Facility in Charlotte, NC.

What to Watch During Texans' Training Camp

We've already written up what storylines to keep an eye on during training camp in the weeks ahead, but here's a rapid fire look at what will some of be the biggest factors to watch:

How the offensive line looks after the several roster changes from this offseason (signing Wyatt Teller, Braden Smith in free agency, drafting Keylan Rutledge)

What C.J. Stroud looks like as he begins the most important season of his pro career

How Tank Dell & Brevin Jordan look returning from season-ending injuries in 2025

What the Texans' tight end depth chart looks behind Dalton Schultz

The battle for depth roles on the defense–– particularly at defensive end and linebacker

Other Information

For those attending Texans training camp, here's some quick notes for what to expect when arriving:

Free parking is available in Green Lot. You must have a ticket and a parking pass to park, which can be retrieved via the Texans' mobile app.

Practices will be hosted rain or shine, unless severe weather creates an unsafe environment.

Texans alumni and legends will have autograph signings located at the Ambassadors tents. Texans players and coaches may also sign autographs following each practice, but are not guaranteed.

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