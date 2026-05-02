One Trade the Texans Should Still Be Pushing for After the Draft

The Houston Texans made sure to stay busy on the trade market during the 2026 NFL Draft in the form of multiple draft-day trades throughout all three days of action.

And in doing so, the Texans and their roster appear pretty situated for what they'll be looking like come Week One of next season.

But if the Texans wanted to make one final roster shake-up, there could be one more opportunity on the table to best prepare this roster for the future ahead; that's a deal revolving around linebacker Henry To'oTo'o, who enters the final year of his rookie contract in 2026.

Why Texans Could Look Into a Henry To'oTo'o Trade

The Texans have remained generally proactive all offseason as it pertains to getting their roster prepared for the 2026 season and the future beyond by hashing out several big extensions for key pieces.

That leaves the Texans with very few expiring deals headed into next year. One of their biggest remaining expiring contracts––Azeez Al-Shaair––just saw his respective situation sorted out by being extended on a three-year deal and becoming one of the NFL's highest-paid linebackers in the process.

Al-Shaair's partner in the linebacker room, though, Henry To'oTo'o, hasn't seen that same security come his way.

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (39) reacts to being called for a penalty against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

To'oTo'o is clearly a starting-caliber linebacker who's in line to fill that role for the Texans again in 2026. But as Houston's cap situation gets tighter with every passing season, there's no guarantees that the team will have the ample cap available to sign him to a new deal after his current one expires.

Therefore, rather than seeing him hit the open market and his deal expiring, what if the Texans wanted to get ahead of the situation by trading away To’o’To’o for value before next season kicks off? It might not be out of the realm of possibilities.

The Texans have a ton of linebacker depth to work with on their roster, would save over $3 million in cap space by moving off of To'oTo'o, and in the right package, could allow for Houston to claim extra capital in next year's draft.

What a Henry To'oTo'o Trade Could Look Like

While To'oTo'o has been a steady starter on one of the best front sevens in the NFL, being on an expiring contract does limit exactly the type of value Houston could get for him in a potential trade.

It doesn't mean teams wouldn’t have interest in him, but a return might not net much more than a day three pick. Which, if Houston didn't have plans on extending him past this season, would still have worthwhile value.

Perhaps a team like the New York Jets––who have 10 picks in 2027 and have invested heavily in Aaron Glenn's defense throughout all of the offseason as is––could decide to add one more new starter into the mix with To'oTo'o without giving up an extensive haul.

This gives the Texans a fifth round pick in the 2027 draft they currently don't possess, gives the Jets another linebacker to confidently start alongside Demario Davis, and provides To'oTo'o a perfect chance to compete for a new contract on a roster with tons of opportunity for growth.

If the Texans are confident in their depth behind To'oTo'o with names like EJ Speed and rookie Wade Woodaz, this could be the type of move that works out for all parties involved.

However, in the event Houston is focused on building the best possible roster for 2026 without focusing too heavily on To'oTo'o's pending contract, then maybe they decide to keep him on board for one more year and round out this defense in the best way possible.

For a general manager like Nick Caserio, all options are likely on the table as this roster gradually creeps closer to a pivotal 2026 season. But this might be the best route to lean with a long-term focus in mind.

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