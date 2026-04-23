Three Realistic Trades for Texans to Move Up in NFL Draft

In the final hours before the 2026 NFL Draft kicks off, the Houston Texans were at the center of some first-round trade buzz, being viewed as a potential candidate to trade up from pick 28.

The #Texans could try to trade up in the first round of the #NFLDraft, via @TomPelissero:



"One team that was particularly aggressive about trying to move down, the Houston Texans, have started to make calls about moving up, potentially into the middle of round 1."👀 https://t.co/gnDcOfYbVc — Houston Texans On SI (@TexansOnSI) April 22, 2026

Compared to the chatter that had been connecting the Texans to a trade down, moving up from 28 would be a polar opposite shift from the tone surrounding theur draft plans in the past several weeks.

By moving into the middle of the first, Texans could land one of their top-graded prospects in the class and set up for what seems to now be an annual day one draft shake up from the Houston front office.

Though with any draft-day trade, it takes two to tango. The Texans will need to find a team willing to make a move down the board as far as Houston sits in the first round, and doing so might be easier said than done.

On the bright side, there's been no shortage of buzz before Thursday night surrounding teams willing to move around the board. So Houston could have some options to select from as to who they'd like to work with.

If those rumors aren't just casual pre-draft smoke, here's three teams the Texans should look towards as partners to make a move up the board with:

1. Dallas Cowboys | No. 12

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys are one of the few unique fits for the Texans to look towards as a trade partner due to their flexibility of having two top-20 picks in the first round.

If the Texans wanted to push for the Cowboys' 12th pick, the shift down the board isn't quite as drastic for Dallas as it would be for others in such a trade spot. Essentially, they're moving down eight spots and would gain a ton of flexibility in the late first and throughout the second round.

Potential Trade Scenario

By doing this trade, the Cowboys will replenish their roster with a second-round selection they didn't have on hand before, keep two first-round picks, and have a whopping four picks at their disposal in the fifth round.

It's a lot to give up for the Texans, and it does gut their flexibility in days two and three. But they'd still hold leftover picks in rounds two and five for this year, while also shooting them into the top 12. This might be the furthest up the board Houston could realistically claw their way into.

2. New York Jets | No. 16

Woody Johnson, primary owner of the New York Jets, is shown during a press conference, at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, Monday, January 27, 2025, in Florham Park. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's no team in the league that has more high-end future draft capital than the Jets do. Trading down from 16 would allow New York to gain even more assets down the board in this year's class.

A trade into the later section of the teens in the first round also allows Houston to spend a little bit less in terms of assets they'd have to trade. Most importantly, they could move up and retain their selection in round two at 38.

Potential Trade Scenario

This framework gives the Jets a total of three picks in the second round of the draft, all within the top 12 slots on day two.

Houston would get their opportunity at a top defender or a weapon like Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq, if he fell into this range.

3. LA Rams | No. 13

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay at a press conference after a NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's not often the Rams are picking this high while under Sean McVay's tenure as head coach, so Houston getting their hands on this pick might very well be out of reach.

But if the Rams wanted to cash in on their first-round pick added from last offseason, they could land some strong day-two capital from the Texans and move down to 28, sitting one spot ahead of LA's previous pick they sent to the Kansas City Chiefs for Trent McDuffie.

Potential Trade Scenario

The Rams could hypothetically hold three picks between 28 and 61 to help further bolster their depth on each side of the ball, and maybe even an opportunity to steal Ty Simpson at the end of the first round as theur future quarterback.

The Texans would be able to navigate to the top half of the first round, and do so without depleting their pool of assets that may sit further down the board on days two and three.

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