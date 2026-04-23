The 2026 NFL Draft is officially here, and for the Houston Texans, they'll have their hands full across the eight picks they're scheduled to have across three days of action in Pittsburgh.

For the Texans and their needs headed into the draft specifically, they'll have a variety of possibilities to turn as it relates to their selections up and down the board.

The trenches on both sides of the ball have been rumored as a top focus. Some whispers have also connected Houston to some potential skill position upgrades to tweak the offense for next season, whether that be early on or later down the board.

It's hard to pinpoint exactly where Nick Caserio and the Texans' minds may be around this time of year. But with the draft right around the corner, now is a better time than ever to take a stab at who some ideal prospects Houston could target across all seven days.

In this case, we've sorted through five names at each position to keep an eye on as top fits for the Texans, some projected to land in middle to late sections of round one, and others likely to land in the later rounds of day three.

To be clear, this isn't a list of the best prospects at their respective positions. It's a list of top fits as it relates to the Texans, whether it be due to previous reported interest, or simply due to a strong projected on-field fit.

With that out of the way, here's a look at some top names and fits for the Texans at every position headed into the NFL Draft:

Note: No QBs are listed. The reason being can be found here .

Running Back

Sep 13, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorback running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Team Need: Low

The Texans could use another pair of legs in the backfield for another dose of depth, but it certainly won't be required.

Houston's still less than two months removed from making their big push for David Montgomery. He'll be the bell cow headed into 2026 barring any unforeseen changes.

Any pickup at running back for Houston likely comes later in the draft, though a couple of names early on the board would still be an exciting offensive spark.

1. Jadarian Price, Notre Dame | Proj. Rd. 2



2. Mike Washington, Arkansas | Proj. Day 2



3. Jonah Coleman, Washington | Proj. Rd. 3-4



4. Kaelon Black, Indiana | Proj. Day 3



5. LeVeon Moss, Texas A&M | Proj. Day 3

Wide Receiver

Aug 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Colorado State Rams during the third quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Team Need: Moderate

Receiver has started to pick up steam as a fit the Texans could look to attack early on the board.

Rounds two through four looks like a perfect range for Houston to look into this year's pass-catcher class. Doing so can add depth and a spark of youth to a room that needs it, and can put C.J. Stroud in a position to succeed for year four.

1. Denzel Boston, Washington | Proj. Rd. 1



2. Zachariah Branch, Georgia | Proj. Day 2



3. Chris Brazzell, Tennessee | Proj. Day 2



4. Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati | Proj. Day 3



5. Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech | Proj. Day 3

Tight End

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Max Klare (86) tries to run past Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Cam Miller (7) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 22, 2025. Ohio State won 42-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Team Need: High

The Texans added a new tight end this offseason by signing veteran Foster Moreau in free agency, but another spark of youth would do this room well.

Finding a dynamic blocking and vertical threat is easier said than done. But anyone that projects to impact the offense in multiple ways to be a complementary fit for Dalton Schultz is worth watching.

1. Max Klare, Ohio State | Proj. Rd 2



2. Oscar Delp, Georgia | Proj. Day 2



3. Will Kacmarek, Ohio State | Proj. Day 3



4. Joe Royer, Cincinnati | Proj. Day 3



5. Miles Kitselman, Tennessee | Proj. Day 3

Offensive Tackle

Oct 19, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alexander Hicks-Imagn Images | Alexander Hicks-Imagn Images

Team Need: Moderate

The Texans have a solid plan at tackle in place for next season.

Aireontae Ersery and Braden Smith will be starting on each end, and the duo of Trent Brown and Blake Fisher to fill in behind them.

Still, they could still be a prime candidate to look for a right tackle of the future with a day one or two pick.

1. Max Iheanachor, Arizona St | Proj. Late Rd. 1



2. Blake Miller, Clemson | Proj. Late Rd. 1



3. Caleb Lomu, Utah | Proj. Rd. 1-2



4. Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern | Proj. Day 2



5. Austin Barber, Florida | Proj. Rd. 3-4

Interior Offensive Line

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (OL44) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Team Need: High

A bigger need than tackle for the Texans on paper. Wyatt Teller's age and Jake Andrews' inconsistency puts both in place to see some competition brought in via the draft.

Finding a versatile fit who can fill in at both guard and center would be ideal, and could be a top target on day two.

1. Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M | Proj. Rd. 1



2. Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech | Proj. Day 2



3. Jake Slaughter, Florida | Proj. Day 2



4. Connor Lew, Auburn | Proj. Day 2



5. Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M | Proj. Rd. 3-4

Defensive Tackle

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (98) takes the field for the NCAA football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Oct. 11, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Team Need: High

The Texans feel primed to walk out of their first two days of the draft with a new defensive tackle onboard. They might even target one as early as the first round.

Adding a spark of depth and youth on the inside of their line would pay dividends for this defense both now and in the future.

Expect the defensive interior to be an early priority for Houston to attack.

1. Kayden McDonald, Ohio State | Proj. Top 20



2. Caleb Banks, Florida | Proj. Rd. 1



3. Christen Miller, Georgia | Proj. Rd. 1-2



4. Domonique Orange, Iowa State | Proj. Day 2



5. Tyler Onyedim, Texas A&M | Proj. Day 2

Edge Rusher

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) runs drills during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Team Need: High

Having the rotational flexibility of three solid edge rushers helps any pass rush become a force on a down to down basis.

That's even more true when you're the Texans who already have an elite duo of Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter coming off both ends, but don't have a third name to round things out.

Adding a third young piece into that mix, perhaps in the first two rounds of the draft, is a perfect help to make this defense look even scarier from what they showcased in 2025.

1. Keldric Faulk, Auburn | Proj. Top 20



2. Akheem Mesidor, Miami | Proj. Rd. 1



3. Zion Young, Missouri | Proj. Rd. 1-2



4. Gabe Jacas, Illinois | Proj. Day 2



5. Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State | Proj. Day 2

Linebacker

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates after the Kentucky Wildcats fail to score in overtime at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Team Need: Low

The Texans will be keep the pending 2027 free agency of Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o in the back of their mind going through the draft.

Still there's more pressing needs on the table outside of linebacker as it relates to their top picks.

Houston could surpriae by taking a talented name in the middle of day two, but feel more likely to attack an off-ball linebacker in the later rounds.

1. Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech | Proj. Rd 1-2



2. Anthony Hill Jr., Texas | Proj. Day 2



3. Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU | Proj. Rd. 3-4



4. Justin Jefferson, Alabama | Proj. Day 3



5. Harold Perkins Jr., LSU | Proj. Day 3

Defensive Back

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore (DB39) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Team Need: Low

The Texans have invested heavily in their secondary through the past several seasons.

Not only have they done so with high capital in the draft, but also financially, with big extensions handed to Derek Stingley and Jalen Pitre, and a new contract for Reed Blankenship this offseason.

If the right name falls into their lap, Houston could target a defensive back. But it's definitely low on the priority list.

1. Keionte Scott, Miami | Proj. Day 2



2. Treydan Stukes, Arizona | Proj. Day 2



3. AJ Haulcy, LSU | Proj. Rd. 3-4



4. Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina | Proj. Day 3



5. Kamari Ramsey, USC | Proj. Rd Day 3

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