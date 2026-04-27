Biggest Winners, Losers Following Texans' 2026 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans have finally gotten to the other side of the 2026 NFL Draft, bringing in an array of new talent on both sides of the ball with eight total selections, highlighted by three in the top 60 slots.

And with the action now in the rear-view mirror, there's a few names who stick out on the having seen their stock trending up and down in the days to follow for one reason or another.

Let's break down some of the Texans' biggest winners and losers from the three days that unraveled in Pittsburgh:

Winner: David Montgomery

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) warms up ahead of the Green Bay Packers game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on Sunday, September 7, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Texans' selection (and trade up) for Keylan Rutledge in the first round is yet another hint that Houston will continue to lean into the run game a bit further next season.

Rutledge is a mauler in the run game who looks to have his most likely chance to initially get reps at center. Combining that with solid run-blockers at left guard Wyatt Teller and top-ten-rated run-blocking guard Ed Ingram on the other side, it puts David Montgomery in a real position for success.

Houston also decided not to target a running back in any of their eight picks over three days. That shows a clear confidence from the Texans brass in Montgomery to lead the way in the backfield as a top focal point offensively.

Loser: Jake Andrews

Jul 24, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans center Jake Andrews (60) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The competition in the Texans' offensive line room is set to be a challenge for all involved. But especially so at center, who will have multiple names clawing to be a potential starter or depth option after doubling down on their interior in the draft.

Between Keylan Rutledge, Febechi Nwaiwu, Evan Brown, and Jarrett Patterson, many names will be in the hunt to try and stake their claim as an option on the interior.

That means for 2025 starter Jake Andrews, it'll be a steep climb if he wants to retain that same spot––or even a place on the 53-man altogether––for another season.

Winner: Texans' Run Defense

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (98) celebrates during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Oct. 4, 2025. Ohio State won 42-3. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Throughout the Texans' defensive selections across the board, a clear focus was made on finding those who can excel in being aggressive, violent defenders that can translate in defending the run.

They did so by landing one of the best run defenders in the class with Kayden McDonald as a day two steal, but also with names like Wade Woodaz and Kamari Ramsey down the board who standout with the right physicality and speed as positive run defenders to add onto that focus.

Houston was already a top-tier run defense throughout 2025, but that outlook somehow got even better walking out of the draft.

Loser: Cade Stover

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans tight end Cade Stover (87) warms up before an AFC Divisional Round game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Houston's now added two new tight ends over the course of the offseason in both second-round pick Marlin Klein and free agent signing Foster Moreau, both of whom feel primed to claim the top two depth spots behind Dalton Schultz, and slide Cade Stover down the depth chart in the process.

Stover entered the 2025 season eyeing an increased role in the Texans offense, but dealt with injuries and inconsistency that led to a bumpy regular season campaign and a deflating postseason.

Fast forward to 2026, he'll be stuck in a tough depth chart battle rolling into next season to try and claw for a TE3-4 spot.

Winner: Jayden Higgins

Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Of the rumored positions the Texans were interested in targeting before the draft, wide receiver was one that Houston didn't prioritize as heavily as one thought––only opting to roll with slot specialist Lewis Bond in round six.

Jayden Higgins was primed for a big role in year two, but the Texans' approach in the draft to not land on a new pass-catcher in the first three to four rounds can further cement that confidence.

He'll have a clear route to being Houston's second-leading target behind Nico Collins, and should see some nice statistical jumps from an already productive rookie year to match.

Loser: Jaylen Reed

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans safety Jaylen Reed (23) warms up before an AFC Divisional Round game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Houston's investment in Kamari Ramsey in the fifth round is yet another signal from the Texans brass that there's not a ton of confidence brewing in Jaylen Reed's second-year campaign.

After being a fill-in starter during his rookie season in Houston, Reed now enters 2026 having to compete with Ramsey, Reed Blankenship, and a healthy M.J. Stewart for those same reps; a loaded position group that might even push his 53-man roster spot in jeopardy.

Reed has shown bright flashes in a limited sample size, but his health was a concern all throughout this rookie season that prevented him from staying on the field consistently.

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