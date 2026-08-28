Predicting Texans' Starters for Final Preseason Game vs. Panthers

The Houston Texans are set to kick off their third and final preseason outing of the year on Friday night on the road against the Carolina Panthers.

And it's a preseason finale for the Texans in which, according to head coach DeMeco Ryans, the team won't be playing their typical starters. They'll be resting for the night with the regular season being just over two weeks away, and thus leaves this game in the hands of the second and third-string units.

That also means that the starting unit that the Texans rolled out last week against the Las Vegas Raiders––where C.J. Stroud, Woody Marks, the starting offensive line played the first drive of the game––will be seeing a few changes.

As to what those adjustments could turn out to be remains to be seen. But in the meantime before kickoff gets underway, it's a perfect opportunity to predict who could be starting for the Texans on both sides of the ball.

Here's a set of predictions for the Texans' lineup in the third of their three-game preseason against the Panthers:

Offensive Starters

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) calls a play against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB - Davis Mills: I could see Mills playing around a quarter to a half of snaps before handing off the reins to QB3 Brett Rypien. But seeing the Texans' direct backup to C.J. Stroud get one final shot at some tune-up reps could be a nice touch to keep this offense on track for final preseason outing.

RB - Owen Wright: The Texans' are sitting their top two options, have veterans Jawhar Jordan and British Brooks injured, and UDFA and last week's starter Noah Whittington dealing with a new injury as well. That could put Owen Wright, who got eight carries last week, as the next man up.

WRs - Kayshon Boutte, Jared Wayne, Lewis Bond: The Texans could rest their newest trade addition for a lot of, or the entire outing against the Panthers. But Boutte did make the trip to Carolina for a reason. So he should get at least some run, along with two other preseason stars in Jared Wayne and Lewis Bond.

TEs - Marlin Klein, Foster Moreau: Houston has been giving a lot of early-game work to their second-round pick, Marlin Klein. And as he's converted on those opportunities, that work will likely only continue for him in game three. Foster Moreau should also see some snaps his way in bigger tight end sets, especially later in the night.

OTs - Blake Fisher, James Neal: The Texans have lined up Blake Fisher consistently as their second-unit left tackle, and he'll continue those duties here. As for their second-unit right tackle, Braden Smith is newly injured with a foot issue. So maybe UDFA James Neal gets the chance to start.

IOL - Febechi Nwaiwu, Jake Andrews, Wyatt Teller: This is the same setup the Texans ran for their second-unit offensive line after their top names were pulled in last week's game against the Raiders. This week could be similar, and if not, Evan Brown could fill in at left guard while Nwaiwu swaps to the right side.

Defensive Starters

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Aiden Fisher (59) and teammates enters the field out of the tunnel before the Texans play the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DEs - Solomon Byrd, Sabastian Harsh: The Texans' defensive end room is a group that's newly beaten up. So expect to see these two guys take a vast majority of the reps at the position on Friday night, along with some snaps handed to recently signed Derek Parish, who played in the UFL earlier this year.

DTs - Kayden McDonald, Naquan Jones: Perhaps the Texans could rest their second-round rookie in McDonald a little more than usual in this game being so close to the regular season. But at least to begin the night, he, along with Naquan Jones feel like they'll get their names called up to work with the starting defense.

LBs - Aiden Fisher, Jake Hummel: This linebacker room is also a group that's sustained a few noteworthy injuries throughout training camp. And with no starters playing, Friday's starting duties feel primed to be handed to seventh-round rookie Aiden Fisher and Jake Hummel as their top two contributors.

CBs - Bryce Hall, Brandon Codrington, Stephen Hall: These three got the most work at corner throughout the Texans' last preseason outing. And with the cautious nature the coaching staff is approaching this game with as it relates to playing their starters, this same group could be the one that starts the night against Carolina.

S - Kaevon Merriweather, Ja'Marcus Ingram: It was just last week against the Raiders where the Texans' safety room was primarily held down by Jaylen Reed with six total tackles in week two of the preseason. Fast forward to this week, and now he's traded to the New England Patriots. That means the next man up is Ja'Marcus Ingram.

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