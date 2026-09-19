Projecting Texans' Starters vs. Bengals: How Key Injuries Change Things

The Houston Texans' starting lineup on both sides of the ball is going to look a little different this Sunday against the Cincinnati in Week 2.

That's because the Texans are dealing with a handful of noteworthy scratches and injuries across their roster in just the second week of the regular season.

Guys like Nico Collins (hamstring), Henry To'oTo'o (shoulder), and Ed Ingram (groin) are one of several players off to the sidelines for this game––or for multiple––that'll leave Houston's plan of attack looking a little different than things did in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

However, the good news is that the Texans have a good amount of depth, and a few players who feel primed for an increased role in Week 2 immediately stick out now that we know Houston will be down at least three starters against Cincinnati.

Let's break down some projections around what this Texans' starting group could look like both offensively and defensively against the Bengals in an attempt to level out to 1-1 after two weeks of action.

Offensive Starters

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) runs the ball during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Note: A "*" beside a player's name indicates a change from the Texans' Week 1 starting lineup against the Bills.

QB: C.J. Stroud - Stroud had a pretty productive day against Buffalo outside of the two fumbles that haunted him in the first and fourth quarters, the latter of which ended Houston's hopes of a last-minute Week 1 comeback. He'll be looking to cap off his performance better against Cincinnati.

RB: David Montgomery - Coming off of one of the more eye-catching games seen from a Texans running back in some time, with three touchdowns, Montgomery is going to be a featured piece of this Houston attack once again this weekend. Especially without Nico Collins, his presence will be even more important.

X-WR: Kayshon Boutte* - The Texans' preseason trade addition only hauled in one catch against the Bills, but that total only has room to grow against the Bengals. Boutte is a perfect candidate to assume Collins' duties as the X-receiver, and be an explosive, downfield target that Stroud certainly could use.



Z-WR: Xavier Hutchinson - A more reliable set of hands to move the chains; Hutchinson is also going to get a handful of targets on Sunday. He's more likely to take ahold of Houston's Z-receiver role, and could find more touches than Boutte across the day, even if Boutte is a more potent big play threat.



SLOT: Jaylin Noel - Noel only got 13% of the Texans' offensive snaps in Week 1, but it's hard to see that being replicated again against Cincinnati. This room is thinner and in need of playmakers, which sets up perfectly for the 2025 third-round pick to have an expanded opportunity.

TE1: Dalton Schultz - A mix of Foster Moreau and Cade Stover will claim TE2 and TE3 duties as they did last week, but Schultz will not only be atop the depth chart at tight end, but could also lead Houston in targets and yards against Cincinnati. He led the Texans in total receptions in 2025, and can lead them for the weekend without issue knowing that Collins is sidelined.

LT: Aireontae Ersery - Ersery did allow for two penalties in his season debut against the Bills, yet didn't allow for a sack on Stroud throughout the day; only two pressures and a QB hit. All in all, a solid start to the year for Houston's young left tackle.



LG: Keylan Rutledge - Rutledge certainly staked his claim as the best offensive lineman Houston has in the building following his Week 1 performance. He only allowed three pressures, caused zero penalties, and finished with a 70.3 overall grade via Pro Football Focus.



C: Evan Brown - The Texans' offseason signing held down the fort in the middle of the line last week, allowing zero sacks, pressures, or hits; grading top-10 amongst eligible centers for pass-blocking grade, and top-12 overall via Pro Football Focus.



RG: Wyatt Teller* - Houston will be down their starting right guard Ed Ingram with a groin injury. That could also leave him out for Week 3, depending on how he recovers. But until he's back, two-time Pro Bowler Wyatt Teller is next up, looking to pick things up where he left off with the Cleveland Browns.



RT: Trent Brown - The Texans won't have any update on Braden Smith's status until Week 5, when he can officially be designated to return from injured reserve. Until then, it's business as usual for Brown on the right side of the line.

Defensive Starters

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LDE: Will Anderson - Without Jadeveon Clowney, Anderson won't have the same support rotating behind him on the edge as he did last week. However, he's sure to be hungry to post more than the 0.5-sack day he had against the Bills.



DT1: Sheldon Rankins - Rankins will continue to fill in his usual role on the interior of this Texans' defensive line, fresh off a day against the Bills where he logged four assisted tackles and three pressures.



DT2: Tommy Togiai - The Texans' defensive interior rotation will continue to be a little slim without Kayden McDonald, who resides on injured reserve, though it does give Togiai an opportunity at more snaps, as he saw 39 in Week 1.



RDE: Danielle Hunter - An extremely quiet performance it was for Hunter last week, who logged just one pressure and zero sacks on 25 pass rush snaps. It'll be tough to expect a repeat outing against the Bengals for the veteran who recorded 15 sacks across 2025.

MLB: Azeez Al-Shaair - The Texans will be without some stability in their linebacker room without Henry To'oTo'o, thus placing a bit more responsibility on Al-Shaair's shoulders. He recorded a team-high eight tackles with one pressure against Buffalo.



WLB: Jake Hansen* - Without To'oTo'o for at least four weeks due to a shoulder injury, it puts veteran Jake Hansen in the best position to assume his duties as Houston's weakside linebacker. He saw eight defensive snaps in Week 1 when To'oTo'o first left the game, and will only see that number grow against the Bengals.

CB1: Derek Stingley: Houston's All-Pro corner, Stingley, held his own for the most part against the Bills, but things won't get any easier with what could be his toughest individual matchup of the season on the other side with All-Pro wideout Ja'Marr Chase. Expect fireworks between these two.



CB2: Kamari Lassiter: The Texans' No. 2 corner is bound to be searching for a much-better game than his Week 1 debut, where he allowed over 100 yards when targeted and dropped the game-winning interception to then give up the game-winning touchdown from Buffalo the immediate next play. This is a great bounceback opportunity against the Bengals' potent offense.

SS: Reed Blankenship - Another Texans' defensive back coming off of a brutal day against Buffalo: veteran newcomer Reed Blankenship, who also allowed over 100 yards in coverage with a touchdown, along with a perfect 6/6 completions when targeted for a perfect 158.3 passer rating allowed. Nobody needs a big game on this side of the ball against Cincinnati. more than Blankenship.



FS: Calen Bullock - The Texans' ballhawk was held without a turnover going his way, along with the rest of Houston's defense that logged zero turnovers. That happened just twice throughout the course of 2025, so you know this defense, and by extension, Bullock, wants to get on the board here in Week 2.



NB: Jalen Pitre - While a rough day defensively last week for the Texans' defense entirely, Pitre's numbers didn't turn out half-bad. He recorded four solo tackles, recorded 2.5 yards per reception allowed, and graded as a top-10 safety via Pro Football Focus at 76.0. Another big day on his behalf would be huge.

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