Why Kayshon Boutte Could Be Texans' X-Factor in Week 2 vs. Bengals

The Houston Texans' wide receiver room could be looking a little different than usual heading into their Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After Texans top wide receiver Nico Collins injured his hamstring in Wednesday's practice, the team listed him as a non-participant in Thursday's practice.

With just one practice to go until the Texans kickoff their game this weekend, and reports deeming the injury as a Grade 1 hamstring strain, there's now further and further doubt that Collins will be ready to go for Sunday.

So that means, if this Texans passing offense wants to stay afloat without their primary weapon, they'll have to rely on a select few pieces around the depth chart to step up.

And of those names around the wide receiver room who feel due for the biggest weight on their shoulders without Collins, it actually could be on the Texans' newcomer, Kayshon Boutte, facing the most pivotal day of them all.

Why Texans WR Kayshon Boutte Could Be a Week 2 X-Factor

In Boutte's debut with the Texans last weekend, it wasn't exactly his most stellar performance, as he only recorded one catch for 21 yards on the day.

However, this time against the Bengals should look a little different. Without Collins, he'll be on the field for many more snaps, should get several more targets, and might fill into the same X-receiver role on the outside that Houston's No. 1 might be leaving open for this week.

But outside of the importance the increased workload that Boutte should be getting has to Houston's Week 2 success, his importance to this offense will also be because of another key trait he brings to the table: explosiveness.

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) runs with the ball at minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boutte is known to be a potent, downfield target who can make a big play outside of the numbers when needed, which is a skillset this Texans offense severely lacks without not only Collins, but Jayden Higgins and Tank Dell too.

The Texans do have other solid depth options in their receiver room that should be able to help move the chains on a down-to-down basis with the likes of Xavier Hutchinson and Jaylin Noel. Having a safety net like Dalton Schultz at tight end will help too, but none of those guys are as effective at the long ball as Boutte.

Last season with the New England Patriots, Boutte averaged a career-high 16.7 yards per reception on the 33 catches he made across the year. That number, if on the Texans' 2025 roster, would rank first among the team's pass-catchers, even ahead of Collins' 15.7 yards.

He's a downfield explosive threat that any passing offense, and especially the Texans for this week, would love to have in order to elevate their overall ceiling and be able to generate big plays more effectively.

Houston knows just how much those explosive plays can be the difference in an offensive-focused game, based on last week's outing against the Buffalo Bills for a 31-36 Week 1 loss. This week against the Bengals and Joe Burrow could be a similar game, depending on how the Texans' defense bounces back from allowing 400 yards to Josh Allen and Co.

Bottom Line

So Boutte is going to get more than two targets in his direction this week as the Bengals travel to Houston. The question remains exactly what he does with that expanded opportunity, and whether it can result in this Texans offense being able to stay alive without the heartbeat of their wide receiver room on the field.

If he can be a stable set of hands, and the Texans' run game can be just a bit more efficient than last week's, then maybe Houston's offense without Nico Collins could be able to survive just fine.

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