Texans Injury Report Lists Nico Collins Among 4 Players Out vs. Bengals

The Houston Texans have announced their final injury report heading into this weekend's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals following their Friday practice session.

And it looks like, for the Texans, four players will be on the sidelines for Week 2's action.

Here's a look at what to expect in terms of injuries for both the Texans and the Bengals for this weekend's matchup:

Houston Texans Injury Report

- WR Nico Collins: OUT (hamstring)



- DE Jadeveon Clowney: OUT (knee)



- LB Jake Hummel: OUT (groin)



- OG Ed Ingram: OUT (groin)

There's a handful of noteworthy absences the Texans will be dealing with this weekend against Cincinnati, the most eye-catching of those being to their No. 1 wide receiver, Nico Collins.

Collins suffered a hamstring injury during Wednesday's practice that left him as a limited participant, then a DNP for the following two days.

After reports have deemed Collins to be dealing with a Grade 1 strain––which was pretty positive news for his long-term status, all things considered––he's since been ruled out for this weekend, and will have his next chance to suit up for Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with Collins, the Texans will also be without another starter on the offensive end in right guard Ed Ingram. The veteran offensive lineman is out with a groin injury he suffered in Thursday's practice, and could be out for one to two weeks as he recovers, according to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.

Without Ingram, that means the Texans will be set to start veteran Wyatt Teller as their right guard against Cincinnati, who was signed to the roster earlier this offseason from the Cleveland Browns, where he had started over 100 games en route to two Pro Bowl appearances.

Jadeveon Clowney, the Texans' third edge rusher, will be missing with a knee injury as well, and thus leaves this defensive line a little more depleted than expected.

Without Clowney, the primary backups to Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter will be a combination of Dominique Robinson and Sabastian Harsh, who have a combined 3.5 sacks throughout their careers. A practice squad elevation could be in play before kickoff as well, if Houston feels a need to add more depth to their defensive front.

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report

- QB Joe Burrow: QUESTIONABLE (back)



- DT B.J. Hill: QUESTIONABLE (Achilles)

The Bengals didn't list any absences on their Friday injury report for this weekend's matchup against Houston, but they did deem quarterback Joe Burrow as questionable with a back injury.

Burrow was limited in practice earlier this week after dealing with what he had described as post-game soreness. After being limited on both Wednesday and Thursday, he was able to practice in full on Friday, which does offer a good bit of optimism for his status.

Based on his Wednesday media availability, Burrow seems to have every intention of suiting up to play this weekend, though the questionable injury designation at least remains something to monitor in the days ahead.

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