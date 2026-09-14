Recent NFL History Shows Texans Shouldn't Panic After Week 1 Loss

The Houston Texans fell short of starting their regular season off with a victory in their Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, falling 31-36 behind a potent performance from Josh Allen and their scoring attack.

It's the second season in a row in which the Texans will be forced to climb out of a 0-1 hole to begin the year. And the last time Houston was in this situation back in 2025, they only dug that hole deeper until they dropped to 0-3, then 3-5, to then rising to a postseason appearance at 12-5.

So just because the Texans dropped their first game of the year, it doesn't mean they can't turn things around moving forward in the weeks ahead––especially when looking at the recent history of teams across the league to have begun their season 0-1.

What Recent NFL History Says About 0-1 Teams

There's a few noteworthy statistics as it relates to teams starting the season 0-1, according to RotoWire:

- A team that loses a one-score game in Week 1 makes the playoffs 29.1% of the time.

- Teams that lose at home in Week 1 make the playoffs 21.8% of the time.

- Teams that win in Week 2 after losing Week 1 make the playoffs 38.9% of the time.

Some context around the severity of a Week 1 loss from @RotoWireNFL. Washington losing is undeniably bad, but it’s not as bad as some might make it seem. pic.twitter.com/BAWDZ5QvlW — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 14, 2026

The Texans fall into all three of those buckets. And of course, they also dropped an even worse three-straight games to begin their 2025 season, to make the start of this year look like nothing they can't overcome.

Of course, another factor of note is knowing that both teams that made last year's Super Bowl— the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks— lost their respective Week 1 games. And clearly, those first-game jitters didn't end up affecting them much in the end.

The Texans didn't let their 0-3 start to last year affect them much at all either. After losing five of their first eight games, Houston went on to win the next nine games of the regular season, and then a Wild Card victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.

Where that slow start did sting is knowing that with a better beginning to the year, Houston might've had the wins necessary to claim an AFC South victory, or potentially even a higher seed over the Patriots or the Denver Broncos to give them home-field advantage throughout the course of the playoffs.

These first two to three games are certainly important to take advantage of for any team, but if things don't pan out for a perfect start to a new season, the hopes of putting together a successful year in the weeks and months away remain well intact.

So expect the Texans to reset, recover, and head into Week 2 back on their home field, motivated to claim a win over the Cincinnati Bengals to get back to .500.

And if Houston makes that Week 2 win become a reality, we know that can be a big boost–– and potentially a 24.6% difference–– to their playoff aspirations.

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