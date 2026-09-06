Ranking the 6 Most Exciting Games on the Texans’ Schedule

The Houston Texans are officially one week away from kicking off their 2026 regular season, as the Buffalo Bills will be traveling to Reliant Stadium for Week 1 to finally end what's been a long offseason's wait.

While there's enough built-up excitement surrounding the Texans for this upcoming season as it is, that anticipation only seems to keep growing the closer we get to the start of what could be a historic year for Houston, and their 25th season since their inception as a franchise in 2002.

And in the midst of what could be another playoff-bound year for the Texans following their 17-game regular season slate, there are a select few matchups set to take place over the next four months standing out as what could be their most anticipated throughout the year as a whole.

As the clock continues to tick down before the Texans are back on the field for Week 1, let's sort through–– and rank–– the six games on their calendar that you should be looking forward to the most:

6. Week 6 - Texans @ Jaguars in London

Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud (7) passes under pressure by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (52) during the fourth quarter between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday September 21, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Texans will get to add to their brief history of traveling internationally early into their 2026 campaign in what should be an exciting matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars; a contest between two talented divisional opponents who combined for 25 regular season wins in 2025.

The last two times the Texans faced the Jaguars, they certainly saw some ups and downs. Their 10-17 loss in Week 3 this past season sunk Houston to a brutal 0-3 to begin the year, while Week 11's 36-29 comeback victory would be what sparked this team to a 12-5 record and an improbably playoff appearance to end the year.

If this overseas bout is able to stack up to those expectations from last year, this game could be a great way to kick off the Week 6 slate of games early in the morning for those watching in the U.S.

5. Week 4 - Texans vs. Cowboys

Dec 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws during the first half against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Texans have only played their in-state rival, the Dallas Cowboys, a handful of times throughout their franchise's history. The two have met a grand total of seven times throughout the past 24 seasons, including Houston's inaugural game as a franchise in 2002, ending in a 19-10 victory for the Texans.

And this season's matchup between the Texans and Cowboys could be in the conversation as a game hosting the two most talented rosters these teams have had since they've been up against one another.

It's the first time that the trio of DeMeco Ryans, C.J. Stroud, and Will Anderson have faced Dallas since their arrival in 2023, and they'll be doing it on their home field in Reliant Stadium in Houston. The Texans are 2-1 against the Cowboys at home all-time.

4. Week 1 - Texans vs. Bills, Season Opener

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes against Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NFL schedule-makers were sure to start the Texans and their season off with a thrilling matchup: a rematch of last season's Thursday Night Football showing against the Buffalo Bills and then-reigning MVP Josh Allen, where Houston put together a statement 23-19 victory thanks to a staggering eight sacks from the Texans’ defense.

Now, the Texans will be starting off the new year faced with that same group, while the Bills are sure to be hungry for some revenge following the events of their primetime loss in 2025.

Houston won't be facing a better quarterback throughout the course of the regular season, so this game is bound to test this elite defense early on that many are already touting as the best unit in the NFL.

Expect the Texans to enter this one extremely prepared, and honestly, a bit desperate not to fall into a similar hole that they did to start last season in Week 1.

3. Week 11 - Texans vs. Colts, Thursday Night Football

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans (right) greets Indianapolis Colts head coach Shan Steichen after the game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This Colts matchup has multiple implications that make the stakes a little more heightened than your typical matchup between Houston and Indianapolis.

This one will take place on Thursday Night Football in the Texans' home stadium. It will mark the second time that these two teams will have faced off this season, and will also be the first time that Houston showcases their new Rivalries edition uniforms that have gotten some rave reviews from fans since they were released.

If there were any divisional game for Texans fans to circle as the one to watch this season, keep your eye on this one; it is the second-to-last divisional game Houston will have all season, and one of the few AFC South contests that will get the honor of being on a primetime stage.

2. Week 17 - Texans @ Packers, Monday Night Football

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) stiff-arms Houston Texans safety Eric Murray (23) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, October 20, 2024 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It feels like for any team that travels to Lambeau Field in any given season, it's bound to be a spectacle to watch unfold.

But when that matchup is between two playoff-level teams in the bitter cold of January in the final Monday Night Football regular season game of the year, that matchup tends to have a bit higher stakes. That's what sets this game between the Texans and Green Bay Packers apart from most of the other contests on this list.

On top of that, the Texans have only beaten the Packers once throughout their six total times facing each other. The only time that Houston came out on top? Week 14 in 2008, when the Texans traveled to Green Bay for a 24-21 win behind a 400-yard day from quarterback Matt Schaub.

1. Week 16 - Texans @ Eagles, Christmas Eve

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates with quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after running for a touchdown against the New York Giants in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to find a game on the Texans' schedule that projects to be more fun than this one: an end-of-season matchup against the 2025 Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on the road, for a primetime Christmas Eve showing.

Not only does this game meet the mark in terms of setting––a night game in December against a raging Philadelphia crowd––but it's also a game against two of the more talented teams across the NFL as a whole.

Seeing how this Houston defense stacks up against this up-and-down Philadelphia offense, combined with seeing how the Eagles' talented defensive unit can pose some difficulties for C.J. Stroud and Co. makes this game a must-watch for not just any Texans fan, but for any NFL fan in general.

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