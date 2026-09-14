10 Texans Tidbits: What Led to Houston's Week 1 Demise vs. Bills

After a disappointing result to their Week 1 outing against the Buffalo Bills, the Houston Texans, losing 31-36 on their home field, have fallen to an 0-1 hole to begin their new year.

In a game where several ups and downs popped up on both sides of the ball, the Texans are tasked with heading back to the drawing board to see where they came up short this weekend and how to tweak things moving forward and turn around in the right direction in time for next weekend.

Let's kick off our new weekly postgame column of 10 Texans Tidbits by sorting through 10 key points of Houston's Week 1 loss, and break down just exactly how this team fell short in their season opener:

Texans' Defense Fell Historically Short of Expectations

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (3) is unable to make a catch for an interception against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' Week 1 loss can be chalked up to one simple takeaway: Houston's highly acclaimed defense was far from the elite level they were expected to be at–– and really, were far from the level they have been since DeMeco Ryans arrived in Houston.

﻿According to NFL Pro, the Bills' 36 points are the most a Ryans-led defense has given up since his first season as coaching in 2023. Houston allowed over 400 combined yards, allowed Josh Allen to total four touchdowns, and generated zero turnovers; something that happened twice in 2025.

There weren’t many times last season where you can recall the Texans' offense outplaying their defense, which many have touted as among the best in the NFL for the past two years. But there's no doubt that was the case this weekend

C.J. Stroud's Blemish on an Otherwise Solid Day

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In most of the Texans' opportunities offensively, C.J. Stroud put together a pretty strong debut to the season. He completed nearly 70% of his passes, had over 270 passing yards, two touchdowns, and was a couple of plays away from securing a game-winning drive.

Then, things changed quickly in the final minute of the game. Stroud, after bringing the offense within 28 yards of a touchdown, was strip-sacked by Bills edge rusher Greg Rousseau, lost his second fumble of the game, and just sealed the Texans' fate for a Week 1 loss.

"BUFFALO SLAMS THE DOOR SHUT IN HOUSTON!"



WHAT A GAME. pic.twitter.com/PexbkaYw7G — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 13, 2026

That game-losing mistake made a near-statement game to open the year end way uglier than it should’ve. But those crunch-time moments separating wins and losses are oftentimes what separates the good quarterbacks from the great ones. And in a defining year like this one for Stroud, it makes that fumble sting a bit more.

Stroud will have more opportunities at redemption moving forward, even if his fourth-quarter giveaway will be a play he'd love to get back.

Texans' Secondary Was Unprepared for Josh Allen

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes the ball to running back James Cook III (4) during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where the Texans struggled to defend the Bills didn't exactly come from anything they couldn't stop on the ground, even though Josh Allen ran for two touchdowns by himself.

Where Houston truly couldn't defend came downfield, with explosive plays from the Buffalo passing attack being consistently allowed by the secondary. And as a result of those struggles in the secondary, Allen saw more success in those downfield situations than he's seen in some time.

Allen averaged 12.6 air yards per attempt against Houston, his highest in a game since Week 18 of 2022. He completed 11 of 16 attempts for 10-plus air yards for 286 yards and two touchdowns.

Considering the Texans have another potent passer in Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals' offense on tap for Week 2 at home, those struggles need to turn around quickly if Houston wants any hopes of a rebound next weekend.

Dalton Kincaid Was a Problem for the Texans' Defense

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs with the ball against Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) during the fourth quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston didn't have an answer for a lot of what the Bills and first-year head coach Joe Brady threw at them in Week 1. And they certainly didn't have an answer for their 26-year-old tight end, Dalton Kincaid, who recorded a career-high 130 yards and five receptions.

The Texans particularly struggled with Kincaid when he was lined up wide. Kincaid caught three of three targets out wide for 113 yards, tying for the most receiving yards by a tight end from out wide in a game since 2016.

Josh Allen with the throw and Dalton Kincaid with the catch 🔥



BUFvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/fj7tVqbYlg — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

Kincaid's outing is another indictment on the Texans' secondary, and the inconsistencies they fell into in a pretty disastrous performance on their part. And, again, things won't be getting any easier next week when matched up against Josh Allen.

Reed Blankenship... Also a Problem for the Texans' Defense

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) is tackled by Houston Texans safety Reed Blankenship (6) during the first quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When taking a step back to look at who struggled the most within the Texans' secondary, two names are worth mentioning: cornerback Kamari Lassiter––who dropped a nearly game-winning interception on Josh Allen in the fourth quarter. But perhaps more importantly, veteran safety Reed Blankenship, who had a brutal debut for the team.

Of any player in the Texans' secondary that took the field against Buffalo and Josh Allen, none allowed more yards than Blankenship. According to NFL Pro, Blankenship allowed a game-high 118 passing yards from Allen, along with letting up an explosive D.J. Moore touchdown reception for 43 yards at the end of the second quarter.

HOW DID THEY COMPLETE THIS?



Josh Allen finds his newest target DJ Moore for the @BuffaloBills TD



📺 CBS & Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/kh81iWTpJu — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 13, 2026

The Texans spent over $20 million on Blankenship this offseason in hopes that he could provide more stability for the back-end of Houston's secondary after 2025 saw many ups and downs. But if this is a sign of things to come, fifth-round rookie Kamari Ramsey could be due for more snaps coming his way sooner than expected.

David Montgomery Was a Much-Needed Bright Spot

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) runs the ball during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston's offense had mostly good moments from start to finish in Week 1. However, no one had a better day than veteran running back David Montgomery, who wasted no time making a historic impact on the ground for his first-ever game as a Texan: 20 carries, 79 all-purpose yards, and three touchdowns.

Montgomery's three scores are the most that any Texans player has recorded in their debut in team history. It's also tied for the most touchdowns by any player in their team debut in the Super Bowl Era.

COUNT 'EM 🗣️ That's three TDs for David Montgomery!



BUFvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/iUc7FIoNID — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

Upon the Texans' addition of Montgomery––costing a fourth and a seventh-round pick––many claimed that the cost was too steep for a 29-year-old back. Time will tell how that trade looks over the course of a long season, but early signs seem to indicate Houston will be getting a pretty great return on that investment.

Penalties Really Did a Number

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts after a play during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' penalty woes throughout this one really damaged their chances of overcoming their defensive issues. Houston had seven flags to give up a total of 105 yards; the third-most yards given up via penalties in Week 1. And those flags were spread all over the place.

The most devastating of those flags came in the second quarter when Kamari Lassiter was called for defensive pass interference, leading to a 46-yard penalty and an eventual Bills score.

And the problems stemmed deeper than just that play: two false starts, an offensive holding call, a defensive holding call, and roughing the passer.

It's a bit of an encapsulation of how the Texans' day went as a whole: sloppy and undisciplined. The good news is that Houston only gave up more than 100 yards in penalties once throughout the 2025 season, so this shouldn't be anything to get used to moving forward.

How C.J. Stroud Moved the Chains Downfield

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs with the ball during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout Stroud's mostly productive day for the Texans' offense, there was one passing concept that was really clicking for him and offensive coordinator Nick Caley: in-breakers.

Stroud completed 14 of the 19 in-breaking attempts the Texans had drawn up across the day, going for 173 yards and a touchdown. Those attempts accounted for over half of Houston's completions in Week 1.

The Texans also showcased a clear willingness to get every pass-catcher involved that they could. Every rostered receiver and tight end got at least one reception on Sunday with 11 players managing to log a catch.

Of course, that passing attack was led by Nico Collins' seven receptions on 75 yards and a touchdown, which was a score that also came off of one of those aforementioned in-breakers.

Will Anderson Remained Quiet, Yet Effective

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) talks with teammates before a play during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This wasn't quite a Defensive Player of the Year-esque performance for Will Anderson Jr. to start off his fourth season in Houston. However, even with the quiet day in which he logged three tackles and half a sack, it's not to say he wasn't productive in putting Josh Allen under duress.

Anderson recorded 28 pass rushes for the Texans in Week 1 to generate 6 pressures and half a sack. That includes 2 quick pressures (under 2.5 seconds), and comes out to a 21.4% pressure rate––which is a higher clip than what he finished with in 2025 en route to a First-Team All-Pro selection.

Better days are ahead for this Texans pass rush and defense as a whole. They'll be recording more eye-popping sack numbers soon enough, and Anderson's DPOY campaign has more than enough time to heat up. Even still, Anderson remains an effective part of Houston's defensive front.

Danielle Hunter: Completely Shut Down

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) rushes as Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) defends during the game at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a solid day for Will Anderson on the Texans' front. The same cannot be said for his veteran counterpart, Danielle Hunter, who was mostly a non-factor from start to finish of Houston's Week 1 outing.

On 25 pass rush snaps that he saw against Buffalo, Hunter recorded zero sacks and one pressure; a pressure rate of just 4.0%. He has zero tackles in a little over 75% of Houston's defensive snaps, and his get-off time was slower than his season average has been since 2021 (0.96s).

A large piece of what makes this Texans' defensive front so great is because of the secondary threat that Hunter provides on the opposite end of Anderson, and his consistent threat as a pass-rusher. Just last season, he recorded 15 sacks, which was more than Anderson even got himself.

However, on Sunday, Hunter was far from the level he was all of last season. And because of it, he and the Texans' defense saw Josh Allen take off for an uncharacteristically electric performance in Houston.

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