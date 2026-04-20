Remaining Texans Dates to Know as Offseason Training Begins

The Houston Texans have officially kicked off their offseason training heading into the week of the 2026 NFL Draft, hitting another big checkpoint on the offseason calendar before getting into their next regular season campaign.

And while it may have been a busy past several months in the Texans' front office, there's still much to be done from now until arriving at Week One.

Between the draft and multiple offseason workout periods for Houston, there's a lot of meat left on the bone when it comes to preseason preparation, and it is sure to keep the hands of DeMeco Ryans and Nick Caserio tied up throughout.

With that in mind, here's all of the remaining dates to know for the Texans moving into the summer months of the offseason:

April 20: Offseason Training Starts

The week of the draft, the Texans' first stage of offseason training begins, allowing veterans to get in the building for the first time since their 2025 season ended back in January.

The Texans posted on socials a video of variety of notable players hitting the facility for some offseason work, including Kamari Lassiter, Woody Marks, and Azeez Al-Shaair.

April 23 -25: NFL Draft

The big-ticket event left on the Texans' offseason calendar is their three days in the NFL draft, which sits in the last full week of April, taking place in Pittsburgh, PA.

Coming into the week of the draft, the Texans are slated to have eight picks throughout all seven rounds, highlighted by four selections in the top 70 picks, and a first-rounder at 28th overall.

Feb 6, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; The 2026 NFL Draft logo at the Super Bowl LX Experience at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, knowing the reputation of Texans general manager Nick Caserio, don't be surprised to see some trades hashed out on draft day, especially in the first round, considering they've traded down and out of the first round in both 2025 and 2024.

May 27 - June 4: OTA Workouts

The next part of Houston's offseason training lands at the end of May, where both newly-drafted rookies and any and all veterans will have the option for some voluntary, organized workouts in the Texans' facility.

It'll be no-contact practice––those don't happen until training camp at the end of July––but offers an opportunity for the Texans staff and players to work out and walk through some game planning for the season ahead, even if it might not be at 100% intensity.

June 9 - 11: Mandatory Minicamp

A similar experience and offseason workout process to OTAs, but this time, it's mandatory workouts, as opposed to voluntary ones.

Still, no-contract practices, and a shorter stretch of time than OTAs, but an organized setting to get every piece of the team in the building a couple of months before preseason starts.

Mid July-Early August: Training Camp Begins

The official dates for Texans training camp have yet to be announced, but each year, that stretch of the offseason starts at the end of July and rolls into preseason through early-to-mid August.

These are padded practices, some of which are available to the press and fans, and give a much better look at what the roster and depth chart might look like once the season starts in September.

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