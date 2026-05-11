Tank Dell's Injury Could Mean More Opportunities for One Texans WR

At some point in or leading up to the next NFL season, the Houston Texans are slated to get a nice lift in their wide receiver room in the form of getting back a healthy Tank Dell, who has been sidelined for over the past year due to the leg injury suffered back in 2024.

But at least leading up to OTAs, the Texans might not be getting Dell practicing in full capacity just yet.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Dell is both making progress and doing well in the Texans' offseason conditioning program, yet not quite 100%.

"He has undergone two surgeries and he has made a lot of progress in his recovery, running again and cutting in his routes," Wilson reported. "He is not 100 percent yet, but he’s doing well in the Texans’ offseason conditioning program."

While Dell seems to be trending in the right direction in terms of his recovery, it still seems as if there's still a bit more time needed before the wideout is truly back to full form; something DeMeco Ryans has emphasized he and the Texans want out of him whenever his time to return comes.

"As I told Tank, it's not a matter of getting back to OTAs just to get back, it's just a matter of getting back in a really good spot physically to where you stay there. That's the main thing." Ryans said at the NFL owners meeting.

"It's not about how quickly he returns. It's just about Tank returning because we saw what Tank can do, the playmaking that he provides to our entire team. Just getting him back, whenever that time is, it's going to lift our team."

So that means Dell could be set off to the side for a bit longer as offseason training continues to keep rolling in the coming months.

And if his availability does continue to be limited, it tends to open the doors up for one young wideout to get a few more reps in his place: 2025 third-round pick Jaylin Noel.

Jaylin Noel's Stock Rises if Tank Dell Misses Time

In his rookie season season, Noel had his snap count in the Texans offense not quite hit the level you'd expect a day two receiver to land in his first year pro. Instead, Houston utilized Noel in more of a special teams and returner role, while turning to other names in the receiver room.

In 17 games, Noel put together a total stat line of 26 receptions, 292 yards, and two touchdowns that would come in as the fifth-leading receiver in Houston's offense. He showed flashes, but wasn't quite a featured option in the offense.

But this year could present a bit of a different, better-looking situation for Noel.

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel (14) runs after the catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

He's in a receiver room that won't have as much competition in the slot without Christian Kirk––who signed with the San Francisco 49ers earlier this offseason––and now could be facing a landscape where Dell is forced to miss a little more time moving forward.

It's a turnout that, if Dell is forced to miss a few more weeks, or even months, may actually pan out in the favor of all parties.

It allows Houston's explosive threat in Dell to take his time in getting back to 100% and pre-injury form, and for Noel, gives him room to work as potentially the third wide receiver on the depth chart behind Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins.

Noel will also have ample opportunity to see him work primarily as a slot option who can do damage in the short game and the middle of the field, while Collins and Higgins work outside the numbers to be a bit more of a downfield threat.

Really, no matter what happens with Dell, Noel appears to be on the upward trend in 2026, and could be primed for a year-two jump. But if that receiver room gets any thinner due to injury, it'll be the third round pick from a year ago who might be the primary beneficiary.

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