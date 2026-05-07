DeMeco Ryans and Pro Bowl linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair have built a notably strong bond with one another throughout their time together with the Houston Texans, and dating back to their partnership on the San Francisco 49ers' defense.

But at least when their relationship first sparked upon his arrival in San Francisco, things might've been a little weird between the two.

Azeez Al-Shaair's Awkward Phone Call With DeMeco Ryans

During a recent appearance on SportsRadio 610, Al-Shaair spoke about one of his first phone calls with Ryans back when he was picked by the 49ers up as an undrafted free agent in 2019— fresh off seven rounds of not hearing his name in the NFL draft, and feeling pretty upset about the results.

So when Ryans was on the phone to tell him the news about his UDFA deal, Al-Shaair had a bit of a different tone than the then-49ers linebackers coach had expected, for what Al-Shaair would inevitably describe as an "awkward" call:

"When I first talked to him, it was actually when I was agreeing to come to San Francisco," Al-Shaair said. "And I'm sitting there mad. I'm upset, and he's talking to me, congratulating me. And I'm like, ‘Man, nah. You got me messed up, man. I'm gonna show you guys, man!"

"I couldn't imagine what he must've felt like listening to me on the phone talking about, 'I'm gonna show you guys. He's like, 'Okay, man, that's what's up!' Like, I just remember it being so awkward. I'm probably assuming it’s awkward for him, and me, I'm just so angry, ready to prove myself."

Azeez Al-Shaair detailed his relationship with DeMeco Ryans to @SeanTPendergast on @SportsRadio610 including an “awkward” first phone call as a UDFA with the 49ers to “guidance, details & urgency of playing linebacker” & the “teacher & student” aspect to it all. pic.twitter.com/Z5kslsuALE — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) May 7, 2026

While an offputting first impression, that wouldn't end up meaning much in the grand scheme of things, as their relationship would eventually take off into being a pretty tight-knit one–– spanning from San Francisco to where they are now in their current situation in Houston.

That connection, along with Al-Shaair's relentless mentality, has also been key in helping him grow into the Pro Bowl talent he's known as today.

As a former linebacker himself, Ryans offers a unique insight and perspective that only a few coaches in the league can relate to Al-Shaair with. And the positive results of that are apparent when seeing his gradual growth year after year as the two are working together.

"I had to do a lot of work to get here. He helped me tremendously be where I'm at today, just from the guidance and pure helping me understand the details of playing linebacker; the urgency of playing linebacker."

"But, 100%, I had to put the work in to get that. And so I think that combination of teacher and student is what brings us where we are here today."

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) celebrates with his teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Al-Shaair can now reap the rewards of that hard work behind the scenes by signing his latest three-year, $54 million extension that now makes him one of the highest-paid linebackers in the NFL, but also provides Ryans another steady, foundational piece on his defense that he's built phenomenal chemistry with for years to come.

First impressions certainly matter. But in this instance, that initial phone call didn't seem to deter Ryans and Al-Shaair from forming a pretty strong partnership in no time.

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