Texans Offseason Schedule Post-OTAs: Mini Camp, Practices, Preseason

The Houston Texans have officially wrapped up their six days of OTAs spanning across the past two weeks that now puts them a little closer to kicking off their 2026 regular season campaign.

But the Texans' work on the field this offseason is far from over. Really, it's only just getting started.

There's still an entire three months to go before Houston kicks off their Week 1 contest vs. the Buffalo Bills, meaning there's a ton more preparation to unfold between now and then to get this roster fully ready for their aspired Super Bowl run.

Here's what to look forward to on the Texans' offseason schedule between now and the start of the regular season:

Mini Camp: June 9-11

The next period of offseason training for the Texans comes right after their OTAs period at mini camp, where the team will have three days in the building of practice with no pads.

The process in minicamps is largely similar to OTAs. The biggest difference is that voluntary practices in OTAs are now made mandatory. So, expect to see most, if not all, Texans players in the building for this three-day stretch.

Training Camp: Mid-July

The Texans haven't officially announced their training camp dates for this season, but the expectation will be for those to kick off in the middle of July and span throughout the first half of August.

Fans will get access to watch the team practice, media availability will be expanded, and allow for a better perspective of how this roster and the depth chart are shaping up rolling into the regular season.

Preseason: August 13-28

On the tail-end of the Texans' training camp will come their preseason slate. Houston will have two games at home and one on the road:

August 13th, 7:00 PM CT: Chargers @ Texans



August 20th, 7:00 PM CT: Raiders @ Texans



August 28th, 6:00 PM CT: Texans @ Panthers

The Texans won't be expected to roll out many of their starters throughout their first and third games. Those will likely be reps handed out between the second and third-stringers.

However, the Texans should give a small glimpse of their first stringers on both sides of the ball in their second outing against the Las Vegas Raiders; similarly to how they did in last year's second preseason game vs. the Panthers.

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans watches a play against Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, August 23, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Within the Texans' 2025 preseason slate, they rattled off a 2-1 record, with their only loss coming against the Minnesota Vikings, 10-20. Time will tell if they can best that mark this go-around.

Joint Practices: August 18, 26

Alongside the Texans' preseason games, they'll have a couple of joint practices to take on as well.

The first will come against the Raiders on August 18th in the Texans' practice facility, the Houston Methodist Training Center. The second will be against the Carolina Panthers on August 26th, right ahead of their road trip to face them for their final preseason outing.

Each practice will give the Texans a different look in terms of their competition on the other end, which can oftentimes be a bit more beneficial than just playing the talent in the building as they'll be doing in training camp during the weeks before.

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