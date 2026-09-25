Texans' 3 Most Important Questions vs. Colts With 0-3 on the Line

The Houston Texans are one game away from falling into the same 0-3 hole that they were forced to climb out of at the beginning of the 2025 regular season––and it all depends on how they perform in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts.

And heading into the Texans' Week 3 matchup against their AFC South rival, Houston will be faced with a few key questions that might be the deciding factor of whether or not they can flip the script from another 0-3 fate.

Let's sort through three of the biggest questions facing the Texans for Week 3 that, depending on how Houston can confidently answer them this Sunday, could decide whether or not they can finally check a win off their to-do list:

1. Can the Run Game Finally Stabilize?

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) runs with the ball during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' run game reached some new lows last weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals when Houston's running backs combined for just 18 yards on 14 carries.

Neither David Montgomery nor Woody Marks could get hot; the run blocking in front of them was poor, and a negative game script where this offense recorded 55 total passes didn't help much either.

The Texans did a ton of work on the offense this offseason to ensure the same issues in the run game from last season wouldn't pop up again in 2026. So far, while Montgomery's three-touchdown debut was encouraging, their work on the ground has remained inefficient, and last week, largely ineffective.

There's no excuse for the Texans' run game to not turn around this weekend against the Colts. They're ranked as a bottom-three run defense in the NFL for yards and touchdowns allowed, and it gives Houston's backfield duo a runway for a nice performance.

2. Where Are the Turnovers on Defense?

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' defense found success in many ways last season. One of those was by forcing a good amount of turnovers totaling 33 total takeaways in 2025, thanks to 19 interceptions and 14 fumble recoveries. Houston forced multiple turnovers in eight games last season, including both of their postseason outings.

But two games into the Texans' 2026 season, they haven't managed to force any. Houston was the only one who had any giveaways in Week 1 due to a pair of C.J. Stroud fumbles, and neither the Texans nor Bengals had a turnover last weekend.

Not having that edge in the turnover battle is a big hit to the advantages the Texans can often have when their defense is firing on all cylinders. Houston showed against the Bengals when limiting Joe Burrow to just 201 passing yards and 20 points that their defense is slowly coming around, but getting those takeaways is the next step to looking up to form from last season.

3. How Can the Offense Adjust Without Nico Collins?

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) participates in early pregame warmups against the Las Vegas Raiders at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Nico Collins has now missed three practices in a row this week leading into Sunday's game in Indianapolis, we can safely assume the Texans will be without their No. 1 wide receiver for yet another outing. And this time, Collins' absence will come at a much more pivotal time, knowing that Houston is one game away from dropping three games under .500.

The Texans have to get back on the right track offensively even if they're without Collins. That's able to stem from a stable run game, but also for Houston's receivers to step up to the occasion, offensive coordinator Nick Caley and the coaching staff to utilize heavier tight end packages, and hope for better success in the red zone than their 0/4 finish in Week 2.

If the Texans' offense continues to struggle, the conversations will only get louder than they already have been since Houston's had another slow start to the regular season. So if there's any game for Houston to prove to the world they made the right choice to appoint Caley as their current OC, this would be the time.

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