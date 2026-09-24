Texans Face 3 Key Matchups vs. Colts That Will Decide Their Week 3 Fate

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts are heading into a defining Week 3 contest for both sides, as each team has started off their 2026 campaign with an 0-2 record and will be doing everything they can to avoid an 0-3 skid against their AFC South division rival this weekend.

And in the process of that AFC South outing for the Texans, there are a select few matchups on both sides of the ball they'll be tasked with taking on, which could play a huge part in how this one inevitably pans out.

The Texans may have won five straight games against this Colts team dating back to 2024, but if they come up drastically short in any of these three matchups, it could be what drops them down to 0-3 for a second year in a row:

Texans' Run Defense vs. RB Jonathan Taylor

Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) brings down Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Texans— considering they face this Indianapolis team twice every season— know how badly a defense can get burned against the Colts if they're not keyed in on their star running back, Jonathan Taylor. The impact and potency he provides make limiting him and his production a key priority for Houston to avoid an 0-3 skid by the end of the weekend.

Taylor's had a pretty electric start to the season with over 250 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns, and Houston's run defense has room to be a bit better. The Texans rank sixth in the NFL for total rushing yards allowed, but also have allowed nearly 4.0 yards per carry against both the Bengals and the Buffalo Bills.

With the threat that Taylor can be, this might be the Texans' toughest test on the ground yet. If they can keep the Colts from controlling the pace of this one with him, their route to victory becomes a whole lot clearer.

DE Danielle Hunter vs. LT Bernhard Raimann

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) runs onto the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a shaky Week 1 for Danielle Hunter, Week 2 was a whole lot better for the Texans' veteran pass rusher. Against the Bengals, Hunter was on the field for 31 pass rush snaps in which he recorded a pressure on five of them (19.1% pressure rate), while also recording his first sack on the season against Burrow.

Hunter will have to bring similar juice this weekend against the Colts, who have an offensive line that's proven to have a few holes through their two games thus far. Daniel Jones has only been sacked two times, but has also been subject to an impressive 27 pressures on 67 dropbacks (40.3% pressure rate).

If the Colts aren't keyed in against this Texans' pass rush, and particularly Bernhard Raimann on the left side of the line, Houston could find a way to feast on a few sacks throughout the day.

C Evan Brown vs. DT DeForest Buckner

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) walks up the field Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, during practice at Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The interior of the Texans' offensive line was punished in more ways than one last weekend against the Bengals. Against a stout matchup like Dexter Lawrence, the run game couldn't gain any traction. Stroud's protection was lackluster and was a large part of why this offense only scored six total points.

And things might not get any easier this weekend either. DeForest Buckner, who already has 1.5 sacks on the season, is a tall task to stop on the Colts' interior, and once again sets up a long day for Texans' veteran center Evan Brown to hold his own.

If the Texans' ground game can actually stabilize behind David Montgomery and Woody Marks thanks to a respectable performance from the interior of the offensive line, that'll be a big boost for this offense as a whole. Yet if things look anything similar to last week against the Bengals when running backs averaged less than 1.5 yards per carry, good luck.

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