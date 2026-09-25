What to Expect From Texans' Offense If Nico Collins Is Out vs. Colts

The Houston Texans are trending to be without wide receiver Nico Collins for a second straight week vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

According to the Texans' Thursday injury report ahead of their Week 3 game vs. the Colts, Collins was a DNP for the fourth straight practice after suffering from a grade 1 hamstring strain in the middle of last week.

Houston #Texans Thursday Injury Report for Week 3 at the Indianapolis Colts: pic.twitter.com/kfs1j6escg — Houston Texans PR (@TexansPR) September 24, 2026

Since Collins has been sidelined, all eyes have been focused on when Collins could get back in the mix for Houston. Many had been circling this weekend's Colts game as a potential time for his return, given that a grade 1 hamstring strain typically has a one to two week timeline for recovery.

However, just from the signs that have been shown from this week's practice, Collins will most likely be out for at least one more week.

So if the Texans are to be without Collins for a second straight game, how can we expect this offense to adjust in order to avoid a similar result to last week's 6-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals?

Let's break down a bit of what you can expect for this weekend against the Colts:

Premier Focus on the Ground Early

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) is introduced before playing against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' running backs couldn't average higher than 1.5 yards per carry last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. That's a trend that can't continue heading into Week 3 if Houston wants to get back on the winning side of things.

And without Nico Collins on the field, it makes for a greater importance of establishing a presence on the ground early on in this matchup, especially against a Colts defense that's proven to have a few holes two games deep into the new season. Indianapolis currently ranks 31st in rushing yards allowed and 29th in rushing touchdowns allowed.

If the combination of David Montgomery and Woody Marks can be heavily involved in the Texans' offensive plans and be a bit more efficient on the ground than they have been to start the new year (3.7 yards per carry, 23rd in the NFL), that'll only help their chances of avoiding 0-3.

Continued Dalton Schultz Involvement

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) celebrates a first down during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans and C.J. Stroud left no doubt about who the top target is in this offense when Nico Collins isn't able to suit up: that's tight end Dalton Schultz, who recorded 12 catches for 140 yards in what was his most impressive stat line as a pro since 2023, if not ever.

So if Collins is out one again vs. the Colts, it feels as if Houston will be more than happy to ride the hot hand of Schultz for a second straight game. He's become an increasingly trusted set of hands in Stroud's arsenal since he arrived on the scene in 2024, and even led the team in total receptions last season (82).

Maybe a 12-for-140 stat line would be a little bullish for Schultz to replicate against the Colts in Week 3. But Indianapolis has proven that their pass defense isn't much better than what they're doing on the ground, so maybe another big performance is on the way for the veteran tight end.

Less 11 Personnel, More TE-Heavy Offense

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans talks with offensive coordinator Nick Caley during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans saw a ton of criticism after last week's blunder against the Bengals for how their offense was structured throughout the day in terms of offensive personnel.

Houston's offense was in 11 personnel for over 85% of the snaps in Week 2; a high number for any team in the NFL, but especially so for a team that rosters five tight ends and is without some of their best receiver talents like Collins, Jayden Higgins, and Tank Dell to really make the most out of those personnel groupings.

As a result, the Texans put up a whopping six points. Sure, some of their personnel decisions against the Bengals were made because of their negative game script, but Houston still needs to adjust their offense in a big way while Collins isn't there as an explosive weapon and downfield threat.

The easiest way for Houston to try and turn that result around in one week's time is by deploying their tight end talent in a broader fashion. More Marlin Klein, Foster Moreau, and Cade Stover, an increased number of 12 and 13 personnel plays that can help the run game, their red zone offense, and key into Caley's specialties with tight ends from his time as a position coach with the LA Rams.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!