Texans Agree to 2-Year Extension With LB Henry To'oTo'o: What It Means

The Houston Texans have handed out another extension to one of their key defensive pieces.

This time, it's linebacker Henry To'oTo'o getting a payday.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Texans and To'oTo'o have agreed to a two-year, $16 million extension that runs through the 2028 season.

The #Texans agreed to terms with LB Henry To’oTo’o on a two-year $16 million extension, per me and @RapSheet.



To’oTo’o, 25, gets paid with a chance to do another deal in a few years. He can earn $1m more in incentives on this deal negotiated by @RyanWilliamsA1 of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/fkEbVU1hw6 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 6, 2026

The Texans have remained busy all offseason as it relates to signing several starters on their defense to extensions.

They handed out a three-year $150 million contract to their All-Pro edge rusher, Will Anderson Jr., a new three-year contract to Pro Bowl linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, a one-year, $40 million deal for Danielle Hunter. And now, they issue a new deal to their LB2, To'oTo'o.

What the Texans' Extension for Henry To'To'o Means

Before To'oTo's newly signed extension, the fourth-year linebacker was entering the final year of his rookie contract for the 2026 season. He was due a little over $3.6 million in cash for the year, and was set for a nice pay increase once he was up for a new deal.

Because To'oTo'o's remained a quality, unsung hero of the Texans' defense; often overshadowed by Houston's star MIKE linebacker, Azeez Al-Shaair, but has remained extremely productive in his first three years pro.

During his 2025 season, the Texans' linebacker played in 17 games to log a similarly impressive statistical campaign to the year he had before. To'oTo'o posted 95 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended.

To'oTo'o was on the field for 79% of the Texans' total defensive snaps, and was healthy for each game of the 2026 season.

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'Oto'O (39) waks off the field after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a slightly lower mark than what he had the year before, where he was on the field for a whopping 85% of their defensive snaps, but his importance on this defense has been proven, nonetheless.

Considering the Texans under DeMeco Ryans run a lot of nickel with five defensive backs on the field, it leaves their second linebacker next to Al-Shaair with some big responsibilities to fill, both in pass coverage and as a run defender. To'oTo'o, through three years in the mix, has proven more than capable of those starting reps.

Now, the Texans are able to cement his presence next to Al-Shaair for the next three seasons, and continue to remain a crucial cog in what's emerged as one of the best defenses throughout the entire NFL.

Texans Have Their Entire Defense Locked Up for the Next Two Seasons

The extension for To'oTo'o is also notable due to the sheer amount of continuity that'll be maintained on the Texans' defense for the next two seasons.

Heading into the 2026 campaign, before this extension, the Texans' only starters on defense that weren't locked up for the 2027 season were To'oTo'o and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai.

Everyone else’s starter around him has a contract that spans until at least the 2028 offseason, when Houston will then have some tougher decisions to make about who they can keep and who they can't.

And there wasn't exactly clear confirmation of whether or not that extension will come for To'oTo'o before the season. After all, the Texans have spent a ton of money on new deals for their defense this summer as is, and might've preferred to let him test free agency after the season rather than pay him now.

But instead, the front office locked up their starting LB2 for this season, as well as the next two after that.

That means the Texans and their elite defense will have 10 of their 11 projected starters signed on for a clear two-year window. If things go well this season––as many expect them to––Houston will have every important piece on that side of the ball locked up for another season already.

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