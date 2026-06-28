Texans LB Henry To'oTo'o Has Crystal Clear Goal for 2026 Season

Linebacker Henry To'oTo'o is entering his fourth pro season since entering the league as a fifth-round pick out of Alabama in 2023––the first draft that DeMeco Ryans was a part of as the head coach of the Houston Texans.

And since then, it feels like every single season that To'oTo'o has played in, he's continuously gotten better and better in his role as an off-ball linebacker.

Last season, he played in all 17 games as a starter in 14 of them to post 95 tackles, nine TFLs, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended as a strong complement next to first-time Pro Bowler Azeez Al-Shaair.

Of course, To'oTo'o will be looking to keep that trend of consistent improvement moving into the 2026 season ahead. But it seems there's one goal above his individual growth that he's looking to accomplish over anything in year four.

Henry To'oTo'o's No. 1 Goal is to Bring Home a Super Bowl

In an interview with KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, To'oTo'o made his intentions clear for the biggest goal he's setting out to accomplish for this season: he wants to bring a Super Bowl to Houston, and everything else will fall into place after.

“My main goal is the Super Bowl, if I’m being honest,” To’oTo’o said. “Obviously, I have my own personal goals, but, first and foremost, is to bring home a Super Bowl for the city of Houston. That comes first and obviously all the personal accolades will come by itself.

“My main goal is bringing the city of Houston a Super Bowl. That’s what you play the game for. Every time we put this uniform on and set foot on the grass, if you’re not coming out to win, if you’re not coming out to be a champion, then you’re not doing it for the right reason. I think we all understand that.”

To'oTo'o is far from the only player on the Texans with the goal of striving to get that first-ever Super Bowl ring for the franchise this season. It's a focus that many guys around the roster have in mind when considering just how prepared this group might be to make a deep and serious postseason run.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oto'o (39) reacts with safety Jalen Pitre (5) after a fumble recovery against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Another key piece of the Texans' defense, Will Anderson Jr., is another example who's shown dating back to OTAs just how confident this team is in their Super Bowl chances this season.

"Oh, most definitely," Anderson said about whether the Texans have Super Bowl expectations in May. "I think that the additions that they went and got, the offseason has been great. I think what we want as a team is right in front of us."

Last season, those hopes were cut short in the divisional round on the road against the New England Patriots––making for their third-straight season of falling just shy of reaching the AFC Conference Championship, keeping Houston as the only team in the NFL still yet to reach a conference title game throughout their 25-year franchise history.

But those recent shortcomings, all of which To'oTo'o has been a part of, only seem to have lit the fire for this roster even further this coming season.

And with the improvements made around the roster on both sides of the ball, paired with the extensive experience that this Texans group has been a part of since DeMeco Ryans' arrival three years ago, there's reason to think that this might finally be the year that the Texans can get over the hump.

When guys like To'oTo'o have that Super Bowl ring as the number one goal in mind over any individual accolades, that selfless attitude is only going to help push that belief forward.

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