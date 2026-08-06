What Henry To'oTo'o's Extension Means for Future of Texans' LB Room

The Houston Texans inked another extension for a starter on their defensive side of the ball on Thursday, agreeing to a new two-year, $16 million deal with linebacker Henry To'oTo'o that keeps him on the roster through the 2028 season.

The #Texans agreed to terms with LB Henry To’oTo’o on a two-year $16 million extension, per me and @RapSheet.



To’oTo’o, 25, gets paid with a chance to do another deal in a few years. He can earn $1m more in incentives on this deal negotiated by @RyanWilliamsA1 of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/fkEbVU1hw6 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 6, 2026

It's far from the first extension the Texans have handed to a defensive starter throughout the last several months, including new contracts being dealt to guys like Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter, and even To'To'o's partner in the linebacker room, Azeez Al-Shaair.

And now, as a result of To'oTo'o cementing his future with the Texans, having his presence locked onto this defense for the next three years tends to have some massive implications surrounding what to expect within the linebacker room moving forward this season and beyond.

Let's break down three things to expect within the Texans' linebacker position now that To'oTo'o is back in the fold for an extra two years, and avoiding the free agent market after the 2026 season:

Texans' LB Room Held Down By Al-Shaair & To'oTo'o for Next 3 Seasons

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) and linebacker Jamal Hill (56) and linebacker Aiden Fisher (59) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' primary trend from this offseason of holding continuity on their defense only continues with their extension of To'oTo'o, who now certifies himself as the team's LB2 for the next three seasons, and a core part of what they're building on that side of the ball.

He'll also be able to pair next to Azeez Al-Shaair for the next three years in the process. That's because the Texans also extended their star linebacker earlier this offseason on a lucrative deal that will pay him over $15 million a year from 2027 to 2029, making him one of the highest-paid on-ball linebackers in the NFL.

That's good news to be had for the Texans' linebacker room, which can now be held down by two plus-level starters for the foreseeable future. And for To'oTo'o, it's on a really affordable deal, considering what he brings to the table.

Incoming Rookies Woodaz and Fisher Can Take Time to Develop

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Wade Woodaz (30) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans brought in two rookie linebackers in this offseason's draft: fourth-round pick Wade Woodaz, and seventh-rounder Aiden Fisher. Both of which project to have some appealing upside, and can eventually become stable rotational guys within Houston's defense.

But the Texans don't have to feel the need to rush either into a starting spot as soon as next season, when To'oTo'o's previous deal was first set to expire. Without an extension, there was reason to believe that if he left, someone like Woodaz might immediately slot into that LB2 spot.

Now, Houston's starting off-ball linebacker is locked in for the next three seasons. That may hurt the stock of Woodaz and Fisher in the short term, but also gives the Texans security at the position for multiple years.

Battle Still Ongoing for LB3 Spot This Season

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Jamal Hill (56) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While To'oTo'o's long-term security in Houston does have big implications for their linebacker room moving forward, that certainly doesn't change the Texans' outlook as it concerns their LB3 spot on the depth chart. Which, after a week in camp, still feels like a role that's totally in the air.

If EJ Speed were healthy, it feels like a spot that would be much more certified. But he's projected to miss the entire season with a quad injury. Jake Hansen's recent ankle injury suffered in camp will also take him out for a few weeks, adding even more uncertainty at the position.

That means guys like Woodaz, Fisher, Marte Mapu, Jamal Hill, K.C. Ossai, and newly-signed Sione Takitaki will have the pressure on them throughout the coming weeks of camp and preseason to prove themselves worthy of those heightened responsibilities in the lineup come time for the season.

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