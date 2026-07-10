We're pushing forward with our ranking for the top 25 Houston Texans for the 2026 season, narrowing down which players across the roster will be the most impactful for the year ahead.

Thus far, most of our entries from No. 25 all the way up until No. 17 have remained on the offensive and defensive lines. Specifically, seven of nine players within that range have made their mark in the trenches.

However, for No. 16, we're changing things up just a bit from the norm–– with linebacker Henry To'oTo''o filling in as our latest entry.

Why Henry To'oTo'o Is So Important

Through the past two seasons being on the Texans' defense, To'oTo'o has developed into both a crucial and productive part of their linebacker unit as a complement on the opposite side of Azeez Al-Shaair.

Since 2024, he's put up at least 95 tackles and seven tackles for loss in each season, combining for four sacks throughout that stretch as well. A consistent piece of the Texans' defense since breaking in as an off-ball linebacker who works well downhill, has impressive IQ, and possesses some elite athleticism that always excels in a DeMeco Ryans-led unit.

So To'oTo'o has always been important to the Texans' success for the past two years. But his presence on the defense becomes even more critical this season when factoring in his own individual situation, as well as Houston's unit as a whole.

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'Oto'O (39) waks off the field after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For one, To'oTo'o is in a contract year. He hasn't received any contract extension his way before the season, doesn't seem primed to, and that means he'll be gearing up for a payday next offseason. So he'll be expected to bring his A-game for that reason alone.

On top of his own stakes, the Texans are already a bit depleted in their linebacker room without E.J. Speed, who's slated to be out for the 2026 season due to a quad injury, and puts a bit more responsibility on To'oTo'o's shoulders to step up even more than he has throughout the past two years.

To'oTo'o's Strengths and Weaknesses

Strengths

- Strong football IQ and high-level play recognition

- Ideal athleticism and speed for an off-the-ball LB

- A proven productive tackler since entering the league

Weaknesses

- Lacks ideal size; 6-foot-2, 228 poinds

- Could use better consistency in the run & in coverage

- Can be over-aggressive at times

What Happens if To'oTo'o Gets Hurt?

This would be far from the most pleasant situation for the Texans, considering they're already facing a depleted linebacker room before training camp even kicks off. Losing someone like To'oTo'o would only emphasize those questions at the position.

At the same time, the Texans have been proactive in adding multiple pieces to that linebacker group throughout the offseason. They drafted two linebackers on day three of the draft in Wade Woodaz and Aiden Fisher, traded for Marte Mapu from the New England Patriots, and have a high-level coverage linebacker, Jamal Hill, in the building for his third season with Houston.

So sure, having an experienced veteran like To'oTo'o healthy and on the field as much as possible will be big for their success. But in the event that he does miss any time, maybe Houston isn't totally without answers when factoring in who's down the depth chart.

Why We Ranked To'oTo'o Here

In terms of our rankings, we've now reached the range of sorting out proven, productive players who are competent starters in their respective positions. That type of archetype perfectly represents the type of presence that To'oTo'o is in the linebacker unit.

Finding a spot in the top 15 is tough to imagine for To'oTo'o when looking at some of the names ahead of him, though. He's an average to an above-average starter in his role who still has inconsistencies and limitations to his game––enough for the Texans to pull him from the starting defense at times in the middle of his 2025 season––that tends to hold him back from being any higher.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (39) applies defensive pressure as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles with the ball during the game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But he did come alive in the second half of that season, which does inspire a good bit of confidence for how he's rolling into his fourth season as a pro, and could allow him to command a good share of the snaps as the LB2 on this defense.

With that in mind, slotting To'oTo'o in at No. 16 feels right heading into the season. And perhaps with a strong campaign in a contract year, he can find himself even higher up the Texans' totem pole this time next year.

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