Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair Cracks NFL Top 100, But Has Case to Be Higher

The NFL has slowly begun unraveling this year's batch of its Top 100 players voted on by players around the league in the lead-up to the 2026 season.

And in that batch of rankings that have started to surface, the Houston Texans have seen their first representative find their way into the mix. That's none other than their star linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, who made the list for the first time of his career, now heading into year eight.

But where he was ranked, while a nice honor to be had for the first time in his career, might be a bit lower than what Texans fans would initially have expected after the season he just had.

Al-Shaair was ultimately ranked 92nd in the NFL's Top 100. NFL.com's Grant Gordon showed some love to the veteran linebacker in the blurb, calling him a "crucial cog" in the Texans' elite defense:

"The pedal-to-the-metal linebacker eclipsed 100 tackles for the third time in his seven-season NFL career," Gordon wrote. "A versatile backer who shined against the run, Al-Shaair showed himself to be a crucial cog in one of the NFL’s most vaunted defenses. As Houston finished as the No. 1 total D, Al-Shaair finished as the team’s top tackler and his two picks were the only interceptions from a non-defensive back on the squad."

No. 92 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026…@HoustonTexans LB Azeez Al-Shaair! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/4xX1DSUU9a — NFL (@NFL) June 26, 2026

A lot of nice words to be had surrounding the Texans' first-time Pro Bowler. But is there a case that Al-Shaair got a little less recognition than he truly deserved? Most definitely.

Azeez Al-Shaair Has a Case for More Shine in NFL Top 100

Now, it's easy to say that "this guy should've been ranked higher," or "this guy should be way lower" for a lot of players without actually sorting through who should be dethroned from their respective spots.

Especially without seeing the entire list––considering the NFL has only released the rankings from 83-100––preaching more respect for Al-Shaair comes a bit tougher to gauge while not knowing exactly who's ahead of him.

Yet, when breaking down the impact that Al-Shaair brings to the table for this Texans defense, making the claim that he deserves to be higher than outside of the top-90 range isn't outrageous whatsoever.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair (0) is introduced before playing against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Al-Shaair is the quarterback behind this Texans' defense: calling out coverages, directing players where to line up around that side of the ball pre-snap, a team captain on a team filled with outstanding leaders, and is a playmaking centerpiece of one of the best units on that side of the ball in the entire league.

His tackle numbers are eye-catching, sure, and part of why he's getting his recognition as both a first-time Pro Bowler and NFL Top 100 entry.

But that also doesn't account for how he's able to impact that side of the ball as an elite mind for the game, and someone with the level of gravity and responsibility as an on-ball linebacker in a defensive scheme like the Texans' boasts.

In the Texans' wide-nine front that often tasks this linebacker core with just two players on the field and covering a large area of space in the middle, only a few players have the capability to fill that role, and do so at an elite level.

Al-Shaair does just that, and why Houston has established a ton of trust within his abilities for the past two seasons he's been in town, and will continue to do so for this year and the next three following his lucrative contract extension signed earlier this summer.

We'll have to wait and see for the rest of the NFL's list to release before outlining the particulars of where Al-Shaair should actually rank. But on the surface, it feels hard to find 91 guys who are as impactful and play at a high level like the Texans' star linebacker does.

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