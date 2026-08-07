Texans' DeMeco Ryans Explains Why Henry To'oTo'o Earned Extension

The Houston Texans handed out another extension to a key piece of their defense earlier this week, inking linebacker Henry To'oTo'o to a reported two-year, $16 million deal that keeps him on the team for the next three years.

It's the fifth extension the Texans have paid out to a starter on their defense this offseason, and the second to their linebacker unit––joining Azeez Al-Shaair's deal that keeps him in Houston for the next four seasons.

What DeMeco Ryans Said About the To'oTo'o Extension

And it's a deal for To'oTo'o that Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans seemingly wanted to make a priority to get done sooner rather than later; largely due to his consistency and trustworthiness he's shown since arriving in Houston in 2023.

“It was important for us to sign Henry because he’s a trustworthy and consistent player," Ryans said after Friday's training camp practice. "A guy we drafted my first year here. A guy who’s just gotten better every single year. Henry is very deserving of the contract that he's received."

Ryans has a bit of a special connection with To'oTo'o: they joined the Texans the same offseason back in 2023, he plays the linebacker position, they went to the same school in Alabama, and both have similar intense, winning mindsets that clearly mesh well with one another.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oto'o (39) reacts with safety Jalen Pitre (5) after a fumble recovery against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryans says he saw some of the winning traits that To'oTo'o presented early on in his rookie season, and eventually led to him becoming a weekly starter on their defense.

"I remember Henry, his rookie year being out here in training camp, and no matter what I threw at him, he kept shining," Ryans said. "I was like ‘man, this rookie may be starting for us’ because he did things the right way. He did the things how I asked him to do it. And I saw right then that this will be a really good player for us. And he’s from a really good school right [Alabama]?"

"I’m proud of Henry. He’s so intentional about getting better at the little things... He's coming to me, but he’s coaching me up on the correction himself. That’s a true pro, and I love every bit of it. He’s getting much better. He's improving his man coverage... He's doing a great job; look for his game to really take off this year."

Since breaking out as a fifth-round pick in 2023, To'oTo'o has been a consistently impactful player for the Texans.

In the past two seasons, he's posted at least 90 total tackles with seven tackles for loss, and has four combined sacks over that stretch. In the games that To'oTo'o played has played Houston since 2024, he's been a part of over 75% of their total defensive snaps.

It's production and consistency that Ryans and the Texans' front office felt was worth keeping around for another two years. Now, To'oTo'o will avoid free agency in 2027 and will get to delay that process until 2029.

The Texans' defense, with To'oTo'o locked up for the next three seasons, now has every projected starter––outside of Tommy Togiai––locked in for the next two years. Houston has a clear window of security and stability for their core pieces, and To'oTo'o was one of the final players needed to be locked in to make that happen.

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